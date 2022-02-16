‘We will not comply’: Large crowds gather outside Canadian consulate in NYC to protest Trudeau

Protesters gathered in front of the Canadian consulate in New York to voice their opposition to Trudeau’s 'tyrannical' crackdown on the Freedom Convoy through enacting new emergency powers.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — A crowd in New York City on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Canadians in opposing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s triggering of the Emergencies Act.

Protesters gathered in front of the Canadian consulate in New York to voice their opposition to Trudeau’s “tyrannical” crackdown on the Freedom Convoy through enacting new emergency powers.

Footage shot by an independent journalist from Leeroypress shows protesters waving Canadian and American flags, with many chanting “We will not comply” and “Lock him up.”

Another video from Leeroypress shows one protester delivering a “message” to Trudeau.

“Listen, you don’t own Canadians. You have no right to do this. You are violating human rights. You are taking over people’s livelihood,” the protester said. “It’s time for you to stop it. Canadians must continue to stand the hell up. When we say no, the game stops. The power is in the people. There’s not one man that can have power over us because our power does not come them but from God.”

One protester said Trudeau’s enactment of the Emergencies Act is “tyrannical, unreasonable, and unacceptable.”

“We are not a small fringe. We have totally reasonable views … our God-given free will is non-negotiable.”

The protest came only a day after Trudeau took the unprecedented step on Monday of enacting the Emergencies Act, which he claimed was needed to deal with the truckers.

Trudeau’s new powers allow the government to freeze the bank accounts of anyone associated with the convoy — without a court order.

Support for the truckers from Americans seems to be strong. A new poll shows most Americans support Canada’s truckers.

