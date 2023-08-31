‘We will not comply’: Trump sounds alarm on COVID ‘tyrants’ ahead of 2024 election

'We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates.'

LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump has made bold statements against political opponents he calls “left-wing lunatics” and issued a challege to “every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom.”

“We will not comply,” he declared.

“These are bad people,” the former president said of the Biden administration in a video released Wednesday. “These are sick people we’re dealing with.”

“But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words,” he continued. “We will not comply, so don’t even think about it.”

“We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates.”

COVID Tyrants want to take away our Freedom. Hear my words— WE WILL NOT COMPLY. pic.twitter.com/Kql1YaxuO0 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 30, 2023

The 45th president of the United States, now campaigning to return as the 47th, warned that mandates and lockdowns will likely be enforced again so that Democrats can control the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

“The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fear mongering about the new variants that are coming,” said Trump. “You know what else is coming? An election.”

“They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar?” he asked.

“They rigged the 2020 election, and now they’re trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election, even if it means trying to bring back COVID,” he stated, adding, “They will fail because we will not let it happen.”

“When I’m back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate,” he promised.

A contradictory message?

But just one day earlier, Trump had delivered a contradictory message, taking credit for the way his administration handled the COVID pandemic, launching nationwide lockdowns and mask mandates.

Instead of acknowledging the role his administration played in laying the groundwork for the totalitarian measures once again threatening the nation, he claimed in Tuesday’s interview with Glenn Beck, “We did a great job with COVID. It has never been acknowledged, but it will be in history.”

JUST IN: Trump speaking with @glennbeck today about his abysmal COVID record: “We did a great job with COVID. Has never been acknowledged, but it will be in history. We did a great job with the ventilators.” pic.twitter.com/TWSsdAMt13 — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 29, 2023

In addition to allowing the introduction of national lockdowns and mask mandates which took years to be rolled back and began a cascade of negative consequences of titanic proportions affecting all but the very rich, Trump promoted “Operation Warp Speed” to fast track the development and implementation of COVID-19 vaccines.

As LifeSiteNews reported earlier this summer:

Early in the COVID pandemic, Trump invoked the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act of 2005, which “authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to limit legal liability for losses relating to the administration of medical countermeasures such as diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines,” in declaring the virus a “public health emergency.” That action is responsible for “shielding the manufacturers even if they harm consumers,” according to U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Last year, Trump touted his closeness to billionaire Woody Johnson, of the family that founded the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company, at a rally for unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, incorrectly stating that Johnson “owns the place” and boasting, “this guy’s got cash like nobody’s got cash.”

Trump is on record as having dismissed those who criticized him for the serious side effects of the jab, saying “there’s a big portion of the country that thinks [delivering the shots in record time] was a great thing.”

Share











