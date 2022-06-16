‘We will not give up on Archie’: UK mother vows to fight court order to remove life support from her son

'This is believed to be the first time that someone has been declared ‘likely’ to be dead based on an MRI test,' aid 12-year-old Archie's mother.

(Christian Concern) – On Monday at the Royal Courts of Justice in the U.K., Mrs Justice Arbuthnot gave permission for a London hospital to remove the life-support for 12-year-old, Archie Battersbee.

Handing down judgment in the Family Division of the High Court, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, ruled that “on the balance of probabilities” Archie had died. On that basis, she authorised:

Medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital (1) to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee; (2) to extubate Archie Battersbee; (3) to cease the administration of medication to Archie Battersbee and (4) not to attempt any cardio or pulmonary resuscitation on Archie Battersbee when cardiac output ceases or respiratory effort ceases.

“The steps I have set out above are lawful,” the Judge added.

This is believed to be the first time that someone has been declared “likely” to be dead based on an MRI test.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance, 46 and father, Paul Battersbee, from Southend-On-Sea, have been fighting a High Court legal battle since their son was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck in what is believed to be a tragic accident in April.

They had asked hospital bosses and the courts for Archie to be given more time and for him to have more medical tests to assess whether his condition improves before making the decision about withdrawing his life support.

Doctors, however, have insisted they believe it is “highly likely” that he is already “brain dead” and asked the Family Division of the High Court to assess the situation and rule that it is in Archie’s “best interests” to die by removing life support.

At the hearing last week an eminent paediatric neurologist, Professor Alan Shewmon, gave expert evidence about numerous documented cases where persons diagnosed as “brain dead” subsequently recovered.

READ: ‘Brain death’ is a medical fiction invented to harvest organs from living people: expert

When asked whether there was sufficient evidence for a reliable diagnosis of death in Archie’s case, Professor Shewmon replied “absolutely not.”

In submissions heard at the High Court last week, Bruno Quintavalle, acting on behalf of Archie’s parents, said the circumstance of this case have never come before an English court.

“That the court should declare, in the absence of any certainty, that death has occurred is an extremely serious issue,” he said

“If he is declared dead but actually isn’t dead, the consequences couldn’t be more grave,” Mr Quintavalle warned. “If someone is alive when organs are harvested (for donation), then that act of removing a beating heart will kill them.”

Mr. Quintavalle argued that for the court to give a declaration of death, in the absence of a brain stem test confirming such, would mean expanding the legal definition of death and be a “trespass on Parliament’s authority.”

He urged the court to adopt the criminal standard of proof: beyond reasonable doubt.

‘I will continue fighting’ says Archie’s mother

Following the judgment, Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, said she was “devastated and extremely disappointed by the judge’s ruling after weeks of fighting a legal battle when I wanted to be at my little boy’s bedside.”

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Dave Rubin: Aborting disabled babies is cruel. Show Petition Text 4632 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left. Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities. SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers. Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities. There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable. This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard. Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society. Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability? Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country". There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers. Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life." Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent. Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born. If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on? Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong. True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name. So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today, MORE INFORMATION:



Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead



**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“Basing this judgment on an MRI test and that he is ‘likely’ to be dead, is not good enough,” said Dance. “This is believed to be the first time that someone has been declared ‘likely’ to be dead based on an MRI test.”

The medical expert opinion presented in Court was clear in that the whole concept of ‘brain death’ is now discredited, and in any event, Archie cannot be reliably diagnosed as brain-dead. I feel sickened that the hospital and the Judge have failed to take the wishes of the family into consideration. I do not believe Archie has been given enough time. From the beginning I have always thought ‘why the rush?’ His heart is still beating, he has gripped my hand, and as his mother, I know he is still in there. Until it’s God’s way I won’t accept he should go. I know of miracles when people have come back from being brain dead.

“This case raises the significant moral, legal and medical questions as to when a person is dead. What does this ruling today tell us about where our society is at?,” asked Dance.

READ: Medical doctors, scholars refute ‘brain death’ as legitimate criterion for real death

“We intend to appeal and will not give up on Archie,” she said.

‘Devastating moment’

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, who are supporting the family’s legal case, called the ruling a “devastating moment for Archie and his family.”

“The idea that death can be declared on the balance of probability is frankly ludicrous. Life is the most precious gift that we have. This ruling sets a troubling and dark precedent,” warned Williams.

“This case has raised significant moral, legal and medical questions as to when a person is dead. Archie’s parents do not accept that he is dead and are fighting courageously for his life. “They will not give up now and intend to appeal. We will continue to stand with the family and continue to pray for a miracle.”

Latest tragic end of life case

Archie’s case is the latest high-profile end of life case involving children following Alife Evans, Charlie Gard, Tafeeda Raqeeb and Zainab Abbasi.

Since Archie went into hospital, his sister Lauren has started an Instagram page where people can follow Archie’s journey.

A keen boxer and gymnast, Archie has received videos of support from Celebrity boxers like David Haye and Ricky Hatton and Gold medallist in gymnastics Max Whitlock.

Over 70,000 people have signed a petition calling for Archie to be given more time.

A Gofundme for Archie has also raised over £20,000 so far in donations, which the family say could be used to fund Archie receiving treatment abroad.

Reprinted with permission from Christian Concern

Share











