‘We will not give up these freedoms … I’m happy to go to prison for it’: British TV host

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — As U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson once again throws punishing restrictions on the British public in the run up to Christmas, demanding people work from home, wear face masks in public, and prove their “vaccination status” to gain access to certain venues, popular British restauranteur and television star Tonia Buxton has said “enough is enough” and vowed to disobey the orders, even if it means facing imprisonment.

Speaking on GB News, Buxton, host of My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen, said that, upon hearing the news that the prime minister had imposed tougher restrictions, she was initially “really, really angry,” but expressed her hope that, alongside her, “more people will draw the line.”

“It’s been this dripping, sapping away of our hopes, sapping away our happiness,” Buxton said of the erratic measures. “Enough is enough, you do not have the right to tell me what to do in my life.”

Buxton affirmed her intention to live as normal, saying she “will not give up these freedoms. I won’t, I’ve had enough. It’s just not going to happen.”

“I’m not going to watch my children drop into depression, my friends being lonely, losing family members. It’s not going to happen again, not in my life,” she continued. “This is not going to happen and I’m happy to go to prison for it. I won’t do it.”

Driving Buxton’s conviction not to comply with lockdown orders and, indeed, that lockdowns do more damage than good, the broadcaster noted that her mother-in-law “died because of lockdown.”

Buxton explained that her mother-in-law’s doctor “would only do phone consultations” and would not see her in-person. Only after six months were the family able to take her to the emergency room for an examination.

After all my mother-in-law has suffered because of Lockdown couldn’t get a consultation, then told she has stage 4 cancer & now her operation was canceled today because there was no intensive care bed for her @NHSuk you are not doing your job. It’s just all to much to bear — Tonia Buxton (@ToniaBuxton) May 19, 2021

According to Buxton, her mother-in-law waited for five and a half hours before being seen, at which point the doctors “sent her home with paracetamol because they were completely overworked and couldn’t deal with it, and she’s now died.”

“Because of lockdown it’s going to be a tsunami of deaths that we’re going to have to deal with,” Buxton charged.

After indicating that he would spare Brits the restrictive measures of Christmas 2020, Johnson backtracked and enacted the so-called “Plan B” in a statement from Downing Street Wednesday, reinstating mask mandates in most indoor settings and requiring COVID jab proof for entry into nightclubs and large venues from December 13.

The push to vaccinate the population to slow the spread of the virus, however, is not based on fact. Coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

As COVID cases have surged in heavily vaccinated countries like Israel, the U.K., and the U.S., including among vaccinated individuals, hopes that vaccination would prevent infection or halt transmission have dwindled.

