Website provides resources for teens on how to get abortions without parents knowing

(LifeSiteNews) – The lengths to which pro-abortion activists will go to circumvent pro-life laws are continually expanding, as illustrated by the activities of abortion facilitation website INeedAnA.com.

On Wednesday, LifeSiteNews covered the state of North Dakota’s attempts to shut down the efforts of the Prairie Abortion Fund (PAF) to undermine its abortion ban by promoting organizations that distribute abortion pills by mail. One of the “resources” PAF is INeedAnA, a website created by “designers and engineers that research, report, and seek to improve how people get abortions in the United States,” who admit they are “not a professional adviser or licensed provider for the healthcare industry.”

Yet as a recent report from Live Action exposes, INeedAnA has no qualms about encouraging visitors, including minors, to make extremely risky health decisions for the sake of obtaining abortions.

Its “Teen’s Guide to Accessing Abortion,” for instance, offers tips on navigating state judicial bypass processes to abort without a parent’s knowledge or approval. “The type of questions a judge can ask vary, some judges are sympathetic and others may not be,” it says. “We know this is unfair and can sound intimidating, but there are local abortion funds, organizations and clinics that can specialize in helping teens through this process, even sometimes including providing you with a free attorney, so you feel prepared and supported!”

For those who either consider judicial bypass too burdensome or where abortion is banned outright, the group suggests two other options: “Having medication abortion pills sent to your home (or to a trusted friend/family member) and having an abortion at home”; or “Traveling to a state that does not have parental involvement laws, so you can consent to your own abortion without your parents or a judges’ permission.”

“Taking abortion pills at home is safe and complications are uncommon,” it claims, contradicting a large body of evidence. “But you can always call or text the M+A Hotline at (833) 246-2632 for any questions or concerns you have before, during or after the abortion. You will speak to a doctor and it’s completely confidential!”

Further, the website’s guide for keeping abortion searches private from family, friends, and law enforcement goes so far as to encourage troubled, hurting girls in danger to withhold relevant information from doctors, even in emergency rooms. It advises, “in the event that a person wants to go to the Emergency Room after taking abortion pills, you should know that there is no way for a medical provider to tell the difference between a spontaneous abortion (also called a miscarriage) and an induced abortion. You don’t have to disclose anything to your doctor you’re not comfortable disclosing.”

Live Action’s Carole Novielli noted that this would have the secondary effect of ensuring the complication is not reported as an abortion complication, thereby skewing the data on how safe abortion pills really are.

Twelve states ban all or most abortions, with a wide range of lesser restrictions also in effect. But the abortion lobby works feverishly to preserve abortion “access” via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and enshrining abortion “rights” in state constitutions, whether via activist lawsuits or state constitutional amendments.

Questions are currently swirling over when and how the Trump administration will address the danger of abortion pills. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has taken a number of pro-life actions primarily in the area of taxpayer funding, but concern has brewed among pro-lifers ever since he declared (amid a broader effort to moderate the Republican Party’s pro-life plank) that Trump would not enforce a federal law banning abortion pills from being dispensed by mail, continuing a Biden administration policy that undermines state pro-life laws.

Some pro-life leaders have called for the firing of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary over reports he is intentionally “slow walking” a promised review of the abortion pill safety data, which Makary denies.

Share











