Webster’s Dictionary alters word’s definition to match senator’s pro-LGBT diatribe

The change to the entry for 'preference' came on the same day Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) complained to Amy Coney Barrett about the latter's use of the term 'sexual preference' to describe homosexuality.
Wed Oct 14, 2020 - 8:57 pm EST
Doug Mainwaring By Doug Mainwaring
October 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — After Hawaii’s Sen. Mazie Hirono (D) attacked Judge Amy Coney Barrett for using use the term “sexual preference” to reference homosexuality, claiming that it was “offensive” and “outdated,” Webster’s Dictionary quickly changed the online definition of the word.

“Not once but twice you used the term ‘sexual preference’ to describe those in the LGBTQ community,” she said. “And let me make clear: ‘sexual preference’ is an offensive and outdated term. It is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not. Sexual orientation is a key part of a person’s identity. That sexual orientation is both a normal expression of human sexuality and immutable was a key part of the majority’s opinion in Obergefell, which, by the way, Scalia did not agree with.”

“With just two words, Amy Coney Barrett revealed how biased she is against LGBTQ people,” blared an LGBTQNation headline, which suggested that “Barrett used the offensive phrase ‘sexual preference,’ a right-wing dog-whistle that suggests that LGBTQ people can be cured.”

Later in the day, Webster’s Dictionary tweaked its definition of “preference” to indicate that the term is “offensive” when used to refer to sexual orientation.   

The change — and its timing — did not go unnoticed for long.

“As recently as last month, Webster’s Dictionary included a definition of ‘preference’ as ‘orientation’ or ‘sexual preference,’” tweeted Steve Krakuaer. “TODAY they changed it and added the word ‘offensive.’”

“Insane — I just checked through Wayback Machine and it’s real,” he added.

Webster’s Dictionary definition earlier in the day yesterday (left), and after the change last night (right).

Evidently, until yesterday, only Sen. Hirono had thought that “preference” was an offensive term. 

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden recently uttered the words “sexual preference.” “Biden used the term in May of this year,” observed AGHamilton29 (AG). “According to some Democrats today, that should disqualify him from public office.”

“Anyone going to ask Mazie Hirono about this?” 

“Hilarious,” exclaimed AG in a subsequent tweet. “Here is The Advocate Magazine using the term ‘sexual preference’ 3 weeks ago. Right before it became offensive.”

“To come from that history to be able to now, as a director, be telling these stories ... about young people who are just comfortable with who they are, no matter what their sexual preference is,” tweeted The Advocate, the nation’s premier LGBT publication. “It's just glorious and so satisfying.”

