Weeks after rescinding COVID-19 emergency order, Maryland gov. issues another one

ANALYSIS

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland, July 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Despite having terminated previous coronavirus-related emergency orders just a few weeks ago, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has done a startling about-face, claiming that “the emergency conditions, state of emergency, and catastrophic health emergency continue to exist.”

The liberal Republican governor yesterday issued a new executive order which is designed “for intimidation and control, as in the coerced vaccine program,” said Maryland Del. Dan Cox (R-4), a Republican gubernatorial candidate.

“Once again, the ‘state of emergency’ was issued and extended by Gov. Hogan by proclamation,” Cox said in a Facebook posting. “This is irrational and oppressive as it keeps Maryland under the unitary rule of one man rather than our system of checks and balances ruled by the People, and for the People, with the elected Legislature.”

Ominous-sounding decree

“The spread of COVID-19 and variants in the state continues to pose an immediate threat to all Marylanders of extensive loss of life or serious disability,” asserted Hogan’s ominous-sounding decree.

“All levels of government in Maryland must deploy resources to protect public health and safety; continued emergency response by the State is needed,” said Hogan, who is again recommending the use of face coverings for unvaccinated people in indoor public settings, continued so-called social distancing, and avoiding large public gatherings, while “executing a robust contact-tracing operation, and continuing the deployment and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The July 12 executive order concludes:

I, Lawrence J. Hogan, Governor of the State of Maryland, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Maryland Constitution and the Laws of Maryland … and in an effort to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the State, hereby declare that a state of Emergency and Catastrophic Health Emergency continues to exist with the entire State of Maryland,”

Hogan added:

Health care providers who act in good faith under this catastrophic health emergency proclamation, including orders issued under the proclamation by the Governor and other State officials acting at the direction of or under delegated authority from the Governor, have immunity.

Hogan simultaneously unveiled a program to strong-arm the state’s young people into taking coronavirus vaccines, allocating one million dollars in college scholarships for Marylanders aged 12 to 17 who receive the experimental shots.

“All you have to do is go out and get your shot to have a shot at winning a scholarship for the college of your choice,” noted Hogan’s official Facebook page.

Hogan’s history of heavy-handed, uneven COVID-19 governance

The socially liberal Republican governor has repeatedly come under fire for his heavy-handed, uneven response to the coronavirus.

In April 2020, Bishop Joseph Coffey led a protest in Annapolis against Hogan after the “Catholic” governor banned all so-called non-essential business, including elective surgeries and medical procedures, supposedly in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, while permitting abortions to continue in the Old Line State.

In a statement to Politico, Hogan’s office confirmed that abortionists were allowed to continue operating during the pandemic, signaling that the Republican governor views abortion as an essential procedure.

Perhaps ironically, Hogan’s late father, Congressman Larry Hogan, Sr., made history on Tuesday, January 23, 1973 – the day after the U.S. Supreme Court imposed abortion on demand across the nation – when he was the first on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to condemn Roe v. Wade.

Also in April 2020, Maryland’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) published guidance on Hogan’s order to state residents to “shelter in place,” which had decreed “Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other similar religious facilities are considered ‘Non-Essential Businesses.’” Clergy were essentially limited to “facilitating remote worship,” virtually reducing religious services to those conducted via the Internet.

More recently, under Hogan’s leadership the Maryland’s state attorney general’s office has led an effort to force college students to take the experimental COVID-19 injections as a prerequisite to attending school in the fall.

In an extraordinary four-page letter sent to members of the Maryland House and Senate, as well as to the University of Maryland Board of Regents, Cox, the state delegate, expressed his opposition to the mandatory vaccination of students and employees as a condition of education and jobs.

Cox spelled out how the attorney general attempting to mandate vaccinations for students goes against U.S. case history and that “undisclosed or forced human science experiments” go against “the eternal and universal principles of human rights upheld in our Constitution and in nearly every declaration of human rights in civilization.’

“If we start with forcing college students to take an experimental vaccine in order to obtain their college degree, it will not end,” Cox predicted in a previous video interview with LifeSiteNews, noting that the Biden administration is already informing contractors that they should start forcing their employees to take the vaccine in order for their companies to be able to continue to do business with the government.

‘We’re going to be Americans. We’re going to be free.’

“We have to hold the line here” in Maryland, said Cox, because the government should not have the power to force people, against their will, to do what they believe is wrong: “No state, no person, should be able to force you to do that.”

“Religious freedom is sacred,” Cox told LifeSite, noting that “Maryland was founded as a religious freedom colony, and that’s why we have the memory of that in the cross on our state flag.”

“Enough is enough. We are not simply going to pretend that these regulations and burdens on our freedom are normal or that they are some kind of a ‘new normal.’ No.” said Cox. “We’re going to be Americans. We’re going to be free. We’re not going to muzzle our faces for the rest of our lives. We’re going to stand up, we’re going to go to church on Sunday with our kids.”

— Article continues below Petition —