WEF document calls for limiting ‘private car use,’ drastic reduction in the number of cars by 2050

(LifeSiteNews) — The globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) is encouraging cities to “contain growth of private car use” and aims to drastically reduce the number of cars by 2050, according to a recently published white paper. The document relies on the usual falsified climate change data and dishonest models and ignores the looming population collapse which many have been warning the world is facing.
The briefing paper titled “The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility” was published by the WEF in collaboration with Visa in May 2023.
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
For More Information:
Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews
Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews
Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
The document advocates for increased “shared, electric, connected and automated (SEAM) transport modes and a shift to more compact cities” in order to reduce the number of cars by 2050 to 500 million worldwide and drastically reduce carbon emissions.
“No one city, or one company, can achieve this vision alone,” the paper reads. “Through strong public-private collaboration, we can find innovative, impactful, and context-sensitive solutions for mobility to enable a sustainable future for cities.”
According to carsMetric, there are currently over 1.45 billion cars in the world, and the WEF projects that number to go up to 2.1 billion by 2050 if we remain on the current trajectory. A reduction to 500 million cars would therefore present a reduction of the number of cars by over 75%.
The WEF recently ran a trial of its Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool and chose Buenos Aires, Argentina, Curitiba, Cota Rica, and Singapore as trial cities.
READ: World Economic Forum’s ‘15-minute cities’ are a godless inversion of the Christian order
The white paper by the WEF names containing “the growth of private car use by boosting public transport, cycling, and shared mobility services” as a major “ambition area” for Buenos Aires.
“The capital of Argentina is seeking to enhance sustainable mobility to keep people moving while offering more connected, integrated transport,” the paper states.
The city is also “embracing new solutions to reduce private car dependency and provide a well-integrated, multimodal transport system,” according to the WEF.
It has become apparent that the unelected elites at the WEF and other globalist organizations not only seek to replace gas-powered cars with electric cars, but to radically reduce private car ownership in general.
Journalist Tim Hinchliffe, editor of The Sociable, pointed out that “[t]he Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool white paper gives further credence to the WEF’s prediction that by 2030 ‘You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy.’”
READ: EU follows California and New York with plan to ban sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035