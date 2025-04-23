WEF launches investigation into whistleblower claims against former chairman Klaus Schwab

The globalist World Economic Forum has launched an investigation into its founder Klaus Schwab over alleged financial impropriety and behavioral issues.

(LifeSiteNews) — The World Economic Forum has launched an investigation into its founder, Klaus Schwab, after the 87-year-old stepped down as chairman of the organization Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that a “whistleblower” who works for the WEF accused Schwab and his wife of unethical financial and personal behaviors.

In a statement, the WEF said its trustees “unanimously supported the Audit and Risk Committee’s decision to initiate an independent investigation following a whistleblower letter containing allegations against former Chairman Klaus Schwab.”

WEF board members held an emergency meeting Sunday at which they approved the lunching of the probe, prompting Schwab’s resignation the following day. Among those who serve on the group’s board are former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, and Jordan’s Queen Rania.

Of the accusations leveled at Schwab include claims that he “asked junior employees to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used Forum funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

His wife, Hilde, who also worked for the WEF, reportedly organized meetings so she could enjoy traveling at the organization’s expense, the paper also said.

The WEF noted that while the allegations against Schwab are serious “they remain unproven, and will await the outcome of the investigation to comment further.”

LifeSiteNews contributor Jonathan van Maren has previously written that the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland has drawn criticism from opponents on both the political left and right in recent years. While the group has no formal power, it brings together many of the world’s wealthiest and most influential figures, including LGBT activists, population control advocates, and pro-abortion voices. Schwab, who is German, founded the group in 1971.

Schwab’s resignation was announced on April 21, but did not indicate why he was resigning.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” he said in a brief statement with no indication of what he plans to do next.

Former Nestle Chairman and CEO Peter Brabeck-Letmathe has been announced as the WEF’s interim chairman.

