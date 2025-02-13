WEF-linked Liberal candidate Mark Carney promises to use emergency powers to enforce energy plan

World Economic Forum-linked Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney declared that, if elected prime minister, he will use all government powers, including emergency powers, to enforce his energy plan.

KELOWNA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney has promised to use all available government powers, including “emergency powers,” to enforce his energy plan if elected prime minister.

During a February 12 campaign stop in Kelowna, British Columbia, Former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, who has ties to the World Economic Forum and is a staunch proponent of so-called “green” energy, told Canadians that if he becomes prime minister he is willing to use “emergency powers” to implement his energy plans.

“Something that my government is going to do is to use all of the powers of the federal government, including the emergency powers of the federal government, to accelerate the major projects that we need in order to build this economy and take on the Americans,” Carney declared.

Carney, who is currently one of the top candidates in the race to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister and Liberal Party leader, did not elaborate on what energy or economic policies he would impose using emergency powers.

His promise comes as Canada could be entering a trade war with the United States after President Donald Trump threatened 25% tariffs. Trump’s plan has since been paused for 30-days.

Carney’s vow to use emergency powers may leave a sour-taste in the mouths of Canadians after Trudeau became the first prime minister in decades to invoke such powers when he used the Emergencies Act to shutdown the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest in 2022.

Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act was ultimately ruled to be “not justified” by Canada’s Federal Court, but not before citizens who had donated to the Freedom Convoy had their bank accounts frozen under the powers granted to the government by the emergency invocation.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Carney has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

The former central banker has also endorsed the carbon tax and even criticized Trudeau when he exempted home heating oil from the tax.

The Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become prime minister, on March 9, after Trudeau announced that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen.

