WEF report admits digital ID could be used for ‘surveillance and persecution’

A new World Economic Forum report has acknowledged the risks associated with implementation of digital IDs combined with Central Bank Digital Currencies.

(LifeSiteNews) — The World Economic Forum (WEF) has admitted in a new report that digital IDs are exclusionary by nature and can facilitate “the identification, surveillance and persecution of individuals or groups.”

In its June 2023 Insight Report titled “Reimagining Digital ID,” the WEF described the potential risks of the widespread implementation of a digital ID.

“Perhaps the greatest risks arising from digital ID are exclusion, marginalization and oppression,” the report warns.

“Several reports have identified a link between a lack of official ID and exclusion from full participation in society,” the report states. “Yet by reifying conditional access, ID is, by its very nature, exclusionary.”

“It is often members of historically marginalized groups who face the harshest forms of exclusion,” the document adds.

When speaking about “marginalized groups” the WEF is referring to refugees, women, and racial minorities while ignoring the fact that during the COVID crisis it was the people who refused to take dangerous and ineffective COVID shots who were excluded by governments around the world.

This discrimination against the unvaccinated was facilitated by vaccine passports, which, according to another WEF report, “by nature serve as a form of digital identity.”

“In cases where sensitive data is collected, there are also risks of marginalization and oppression, with ID being used to facilitate the identification, surveillance and persecution of individuals or groups,” the WEF’s Insight report warns.

Continuing the organization states that “[m]uch of this risk stems from linkability. If a party can link data across domains through the use of a common identifier, then individuals may be tracked by parties seeking to exploit their data.”

The risk of near-total surveillance and control of entire populations, like in communist China, is in fact a significant danger that critics of digital IDs have repeatedly warned about. This risk is amplified if digital IDs are combined with Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), as this combination could pave the way for a totalitarian surveillance state.

The WEF report also recognizes the relationship between digital IDs and CBDCs, as it states that “some nations are beginning to understand digital ID as a prerequisite to developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and other payment innovations.”

The WEF report further notes that, even if digital IDs are not mandated by law, citizens could still be coerced into using them as they would otherwise be excluded from many parts of society.

“As an ID system expands, the consequences of not participating in it can become so severe as to make registration effectively unavoidable,” the report states. “When access to a good or service is conditioned upon the possession of a form of ID, and that ID is widespread, individuals may be effectively coerced into obtaining that form of identification, even if there is no legal basis for requiring it.”

This is something that many suffered firsthand during the COVID crisis, as the unvaccinated were in many countries banned from entering restaurants, stores, cultural events, and even their workplaces, in an attempt to coerce them into taking the COVID shots.

The WEF Insight Report also admits that “in some cases, digital ID may weaken democracy and civil society.”

“For example, digital IDs issued by social media companies can contribute to political polarization by reinforcing group identities.”

The WEF pushes for ‘decentralized’ Digital ID

According to the WEF report, “Decentralized ID is a form of digital ID that enables individuals to control the sharing of their data, while allowing multiple entities to issue credentials to them.”

In an attempt to downplay the danger of a digital ID becoming the basis of a totalitarian state, the WEF promotes the idea of having decentralized digital IDs, where the users have the power to decide with whom to share their data, and user information is not centrally stored.

Decentralized digital IDs may reduce the risk of data exploitation, however, decentralization does not prevent exclusion from parts of society.

Even if citizens can decide if they want to share their data or not, they can still be excluded from buying goods and services or even from getting a job if they refuse to use a digital ID.

“It’s like when you click ‘accept’ on the terms and services of any app,” journalist Tim Hinchliffe explained. “If you don’t accept, you don’t get to use it. The same concept applies to digital ID and participating in many aspects of society.”

WEF blames ‘conspiracy theorists’ for digital IDs being unpopular

The globalists at the WEF seem to be aware that digital IDs are quite unpopular.

“Without public education, clear utility and incentives, decentralized approaches to ID may be unable to garner the broad stakeholder buy-in and user demand required for mass adoption,” the WEF report on digital IDs states.

According to the paper, digital ID systems face “an especially high communications barrier, made worse by the myriad conspiracy theories linking digital ID to untrue and malicious speculations.”

Hinchliffe names several examples of how digital IDs could be used under an increasingly totalitarian globalist regime:

Digital ID for Climate: To track individual carbon footprints and prove climate refugee statuses.

Digital ID for COVID: To mandate vaccines passports leading to mass compliance while providing the digital framework.

Digital ID for CBDC: To adopt identity verified solutions in order to eliminate anonymity and record every transaction.

Digital ID for Cybersecurity: To exploit cyberattacks as a means to kickstart national identity systems and to create a passport to the metaverse.

Digital ID for Convenience: To create an all encompassing, interoperable framework in order to enable all life situations.

