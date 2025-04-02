WEF video shows Mark Carney pushing financial ‘revolution’ based on ‘net zero’ goals

'We're going to need a fundamental transformation, really a revolution in the financial system,' Mark Carney said in a 2023 World Economic Forum video heralding 'net zero' policies.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A 2023 video by the World Economic Forum shows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, then working as an executive for Brookfield Asset Management, heralding the idea of “net zero” climate goals in order to spur a financial “revolution.”

“Time is running out to make this transition to net zero, to have a sustainable world,” said Carney in the three-minute video which was released as part of the WEF’s Centre for Financial and Monetary Systems series.

“We need to transition the energy system on the scale of the industrial revolution at the speed of the digital transformation,” Carney continued, adding that “we’re going to need a fundamental transformation, really a revolution in the financial system.”

Carney explained the progress globalist have been making in achieving this goal, detailing that at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, called COP26, only “$5 trillion in the financial system was explicitly committed” to “net zero,” but that as of 2023, that number had gone up to “130 trillion dollars,” which represents 40 percent of global financial assets.”

Carney then took a more direct climate alarmist approach, saying that the world is going to continue to experience “more droughts, more hurricanes, more extreme weather, and more damage” because of so-called “climate change.”

LifeSiteNews has reported extensively on the World Economic Forum, its origins and its agendas, and most infamously its “Great Reset” plan, which contains many aspects of socialism.

As for Carney, he was installed as Canada’s 24th prime minister in March, taking over from Justin Trudeau. In addition to being an admitted “elitist” and a “globalist,” Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

Shortly after being sworn in as prime minister, Carney called an election, with Canadians slated to head to the polls on April 28.

