World Economic Forum warns to expect ‘pain,’ inflation, energy shortages due to its climate policies

Norwegian financier Kjerstin Braathen tells a panel at the 2022 Davos Summit that hardships endured by small businesses will 'be worth it' as part of a supposedly necessary energy 'transition.'

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – In order to institute an “energy transition” from fossil fuels to so-called renewable energy sources, citizens and small businesses must endure “pain … shortages of energy” and “inflationary pressures,” a speaker at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2022 Davos Summit has said.

Kjerstin Braathen, CEO of major Norwegian financial group Den Norske Bank, told a panel at the elite event in Davos, Switzerland, that small and medium-sized businesses will “need to accept that there will be pain in the process” of implementing the “transition” required to reach WEF and United Nations’ Agenda 2030 net zero carbon goals.

Speaking about small and medium businesses in Davos, Norwegian finance CEO Kjerstin Braathen says energy transition will create energy shortages and inflationary pressures, but this “pain” is “worth it.” pic.twitter.com/Ne70lRle5W — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 23, 2022

The agenda set out by the WEF’s head, Klaus Schwab, asserts that companies must be forced to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions using government imposed regulations, since apparently “[v]oluntary action will not be enough to solve the climate crisis.”

Braathen told the panel that the “pace that we need [to end climate change] will open up for missteps. It will open up for shortages of energy. It will create inflationary pressures, and maybe we need to start talking about that – that that pain is actually worth it.”

Continuing, the financier warned that, “if we don’t, there’s no business case; there’s no economy; there’s no welfare. But so far, I think we have been a little bit careful [in] actually talking about the pain in the short term that is likely to come from this very important change.”

The change spoken of is the “Great Reset,” a far-left initiative “to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies.”

Opening this year’s Davos summit, Schwab touched on the so-called reset, excitedly telling the gathered crowd (made up of world leaders, banking and economic chiefs, health and environmental experts, as well as Catholic Cardinal Peter Kodwo Turkson, among others) that “the future is built by us,” referring to the group as a “powerful community.”

NEW – Klaus Schwab tells attendees at his World Economic Forum in Davos that “the future is being built by us.” pic.twitter.com/yIqB4jclNd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 23, 2022

“We have the means to improve the state of the world,” Schwab stated, “but two conditions are necessary.”

“The first one,” he continued, “is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities, so that we serve not only our self-interests but we serve the community. That’s what we call ‘stakeholder responsibility.’”

Secondly, he urged that global leaders and industrial heads “collaborate,” adding that “this is the reason why you find many opportunities here during the meeting to engage into … action and impact initiatives to make progress related to specific issues on the global agenda.”

Despite both Schwab and Braathen declaring a need for the world to “transition” according to the vision of the WEF, and that the “pain” will “be worth it,” many of the wealthy invited guests arrived at the Swiss host city in private jets, and have reportedly been ferried around the town in a fleet of Mercedes-Benz limousines that were shipped in from Zurich, around 100 miles away.

Here’s a picture of the ‘Private Jets’ at Davos…these are the same people that don’t want you have have air conditioning or to own a car… pic.twitter.com/MKiowvhxEc — Liz Churchill🇨🇦 (@liz_churchill_) May 24, 2022

The hypocrisy of attendees incurring such a large “carbon footprint” while demanding global carbon emissions reductions has brought widespread criticism.

Australian Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini attempted to question former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, who now serves as the U.N.’s Special Envoy for Climate Action, in Davos Tuesday on how the WEF can justify the “blatant hypocrisy.”

#BREAKING: UN Special Envoy for Climate Action Mark Carney pushes my microphone away, trying to avoid scrutiny over his blatant hypocrisy in being a part of such a huge carbon footprint in Davos. MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOkyZl pic.twitter.com/nJjvTnmNq7 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 24, 2022

Footage taken by the journalist shows that Carney avoided answering, even pushing Yemini’s microphone away and asking that he contact his office to request an interview, which Yemini noted would likely be denied.

Earlier, on Monday, conservative journalist and veteran Navy intelligence officer Jack Posobiec was detained by officers with “World Economic Forum Police” badges while filming outside the secret meeting in Davos. Posobiec said that police finally left after about an hour when fellow conservative journalist Savanah Hernandez started filming him as he was being detained.

