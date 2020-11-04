Wendy Davis fails again, couldn’t unseat pro-life Rep. Chip Roy

November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life Rep. Chip Roy won re-election in Texas’ 21st Congressional District, defeating the militantly pro-abortion former state legislator Wendy Davis, who became well-known in 2013 for her 13-hour filibuster of a pro-life bill that would have banned abortion after 20 weeks.

This is Davis’ latest political failure. After her infamous filibuster, she ran for governor of Texas and also lost.

The Susan B. Anthony List called the news a “big pro-life win.”

BIG PRO-LIFE WIN: Rep. @chiproytx has DEFEATED pro-abortion fanatic Wendy Davis. Davis is a relentless supporter of late-term abortion and does NOT respect #ProLife Texan values.



We're thankful Rep. Roy will continue to protect LIFE in Washington. #TX21 #Election2020

According to the National Right to Life Committee, Roy has a 100 percent pro-life voting record, which includes support of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and opposition to taxpayer funding of pro-abortion groups.

Pro-abortion Wendy Davis, a former Texas state legislator

Davis’ filibuster was featured in the Netflix documentary “Reversing Roe.” The film noted that she was fitted with a catheter bag in order to be able to hold the floor for a full 13 hours, since Texas Senate filibuster rules did not allow her to leave the floor.

Davis cited endorsements by pro-abortion organizations Planned Parenthood, NARAL and Emily’s List on her campaign website. The Washington Free Beacon has also reported that Davis had “accepted $5,600 — the maximum allowed under federal law — from Jennifer Allan Soros, the wife of liberal billionaire George Soros's son, Jonathan.”

