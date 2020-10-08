Were aborted human cells used to test Trump’s COVID-19 treatment?

October 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As President Donald Trump continues to recover from his bout with COVID-19, new debate has emerged over what role embryo-destructive research may have played in his treatment.

“We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge,” Trump said Monday while announcing his discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center. “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The president has touted his experience as an example of the rapid medical progress that has been made in a relatively short period of time, such as his being treated with a new “antibody cocktail” developed by the company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

The antibodies themselves are developed in CHO cells from hamster ovaries. But MIT Technology Review reports that cells obtained from human abortions were also likely involved in testing the treatment. Specifically, the company tests its antibodies using the HEK 293T cell line, which was obtained through an abortion in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

“Since then, the 293T cells have been ‘immortalized,’ meaning they keep dividing in the lab, somewhat like a cancer, and have undergone other genetic changes and additions,” the MIT Technology Review explained.

“It’s how you want to parse it,” Regeneron spokeswoman Alexandra Bowie told the Review. “But the 293T cell lines available today are not considered fetal tissue, and we did not otherwise use fetal tissue.”

Professors David Prentice and Tara Sander Lee of the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute responded to the controversy by explaining that human cells were not involved in the development of the treatment itself.

“The Regeneron therapy given to the president was made in Velocimmune humanized mice, a novel platform that uses genetically modified mouse embryonic stem (ES) cells to generate antibodies described here and here,” they write. “Development of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail is detailed in the journal Science, describing how they identified their antibodies made from Velocimmune mice and blood from recovered patients previously infected with SARS-CoV-2. The final antibody pair used in the REGN-COV2 therapy cocktail was then produced in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells.”

Prentice and Lee do not address the question of how the treatment was tested, but The Public Discourse reports that Professor Frank Graham, the researcher who established the cell line, claims it’s actually not known for certain whether HEK 293T came from an abortion or a miscarriage.

Whatever the truth, the question highlights the challenge policymakers face in untangling medical research from abortion.

Controversy broke out in 2018 when a U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) notice surfaced detailing a contract to the fetal tissue procurement firm Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. (ABR) to acquire “Tissue for Humanized Mice.” Specifically, the experiments entailed implanting human thymus and liver tissue and stem cells from a human liver into a mouse, to give it a more human-like immune system for the purpose of testing drugs.

Dozens of pro-life leaders and House members successfully pressured the FDA and HHS to terminate the contract, but concerns remained over nearly $100 million in tax dollars that continued to pay for other research using tissue and organs from aborted babies.

In response, the Trump administration pledged to review the relevant funding and organizing via listening sessions with scientists, ethicists, and pro-life groups on the research. But scientists have since demanded that the administration resume funding that involves fetal tissue, under the pretext of developing treatments for COVID-19.