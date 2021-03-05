New ‘Ladies of LifeSite’ podcast will discuss current events from a traditional Christian female perspective

March 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSite is excited to announce a new podcast: Ladies of LifeSite.

Each week “the ladies” will discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. Their hope is that you will be inspired and spiritually strengthened through this podcast and share it with a friend, mother, sister, or daughter in your life.

The show will address the raw questions and situations head on from unique perspectives – like vaccinating and masking kids (or not), the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Listen to this week’s episode:

In the inaugural episode, “The Ladies” – Rebekah Roberts, Maddie Jacob, Clare Maagad, and Lisa Stover introduce themselves and discuss their different experiences dealing with COVID in each of their different home states.

They discuss masks, grocery store trips, and what they have done to stand up for the truth in their communities.

In next week’s episode, Meghan Mulherin and Claire Chretien will join the ladies to discuss the ethics, safety, and politics of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccines in general. You won’t want to miss what is sure to be a lively discussion!

