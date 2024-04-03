We’re hiring! Apply to join LifeSite’s Video Team

LifeSiteNews is seeking an outstanding Video Editor and Camera Operator to work on location in our Barry's Bay, Ontario facility.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews is seeking an outstanding Video Editor and Camera Operator to work on location in our Barry’s Bay, Ontario facility.

The ideal candidate shows deep knowledge of shooting and editing video under tight deadlines.

Responsibilities will include the following:

Edit weekly podcast audio and video Assist with livestreaming via OBS, Zoom and Skype (Experience with restream is an asset).

Gather and edit news clips from various sources.

Occasionally film on-location video projects Help to manage LifeSite’s YouTube channels.

Set up studio lighting for video interviews on location and remotely.

Requirements include:

Experience documentary and/or cinematic filmmaking using DSLR or Cinema Cameras (Sony FX and A7s series is a plus).

Experience in producing best lighting, including 3 point lighting, creating depth in an image.

Experience in capturing and mastering quality audio, including knowledge of mixers, recorders, and microphone.

Experience in combining quality A-Roll and B-roll.

Ability to cover a news events alone or with a reporter.

Proficient in Premiere Pro or Final Cut.

Ability to use After Effects is preferred.

Ability to work some weekends and travel.

Willingness to cover controversial topics.

Physically able to work long days in situations requiring stamina.

Knowledge of live production including using production switchers and using Wire-cast, OBS, or similar software.

We will consider talented, recent college graduates who may not have worked for a news organization but know how to produce quality videos. Please include samples of your work with your resume. Please include interviews within the edited package.

Click HERE to read the full Video Editor and Camera Operator job description and apply.

Candidate must be able to live near Barry’s Bay, Ontario and report for duty daily at our news studio. Some travel will be necessary to capture original video content.

Salary is negotiable based upon need and experience. Keep in mind that LifeSiteNews is a mission-based non-profit, we always seek to meet our employees’ legitimate financial needs. Your application should include a resume, cover letter, at least three references, and answers to the list of questions provided. The cover letter should explain your interest in working for LifeSite and outline how your experience has proven both your commitment to LifeSite’s mission and your ability to succeed in the position. It should show knowledge of LifeSite’s reporting.

We will contact successful applicants for an interview.

