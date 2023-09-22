We’re in Red Alert!  

With just 7 days left in our campaign, I hope we can count on your help today to get us closer to our minimum goal. Every donation is appreciated and truly makes a difference!

We have just 7 days left to reach our goal, and we are in RED ALERT! We MUST hit our Fall Fundraising campaign goal of $500,000. As of this morning, we are trailing behind, still needing to raise over 80% of our goal. give.lifesitenews.com

LifeSiteNews relies almost exclusively on these quarterly fundraising campaigns to pay our bills. We take our budget extremely seriously and live within our means of spending. If we do not make our goal, the outcome is cutting back, and we can all agree now is the time to do MORE not LESS.

Your support truly makes an impact in our ability to be seen and heard around the world. You enable us with the tools to report 24/7 being a global resource for millions to proclaim and protect the truth.

Support LifeSiteNews Today

Unlike anything you will find in mainstream media, LifeSiteNews recently;

Kept the pro-life community up to speed on the momentous DC FACE Act trials that saw innocent pro-life warriors convicted and jailed immediately facing 11 years in prison

Brought you exclusive warning from Jordan Peterson about LGBT ‘radicals’ trying to ‘destroy’ Catholicism

Provided you a detailed look at President Trump’s outrageous take on pro-life issues and what may lie at the root of his misunderstanding

Gave you the latest on the attempt to remove Bishop Joseph Strickland, including the letters of support for Bishop Strickland from both Bishop Athanasius Schneider and Cardinal Gerhard Mueller ( remember too that both Bishop Strickland and Cardinal Mueller are speaking at our upcoming Rome Life Forum)

Had a panel of expert doctors, explaining their findings on COVID-19, and their experiences with the repercussions of the so-called vaccine

Launched LifeSite League to bring community activists, volunteer journalists, and prayer warriors together, as another way LifeSiteNews is on the ground sharing the truth about what is happening in your community

This is only a small example of what LifeSiteNews does. As we plan for the next quarter, we know the next three months will bring about COVID restrictions, unprecedented changes in the church, election coverage, politicization in the pro-life movement, and so much more!

Unlike your local newspaper, we never charge a subscription fee for you to read the truth! We rely only on donations from our readers.

Today I humbly ask you to partner with us and make a gift to help us remain your trusted news source, free of censorship, lies, and deception.

If just 10% of our readers gave $10 or more, we would succeed in our fundraising goal!

Will you help us today?

You have the power to inform and equip pro-life, religious and medical leaders, activists, and even politicians. Your support can truly make a difference for everyday readers who want to stay informed on breaking and reliable news related to life and family issues. You not only keep MILLIONS informed, but you allow LifeSiteNews to be their voice!

Tomorrow is the first anniversary of the Mark Houck FBI raid, a story that LifeSiteNews broke and exclusively brought to the world! A story you WOULD NEVER have seen on the mainstream media!

His journey exemplifies the incredible potential LifeSiteNews can have on everyday citizens when they are given a platform to share their stories and make a difference. We should all take example from what Mark and his family have done in a year’s time.

Like many of you, Mark is a hero for our time. He faced the woke culture and continued to defend unborn children, and his own son, against an anti-child extremist. He faced the humiliation of public critics as the FBI forcefully raided his home and arrested him. Finally, after being acquitted on all charges, Mark is NOW running for the United States Congress.

Our world needs defenders of life, faith, family and freedom!

YOU are those who stand against the forces of evil. YOU were called to live in this time of great challenges, because Our Good Lord knew that you would be faithful, that YOU would fight for His Truth and YOU would be His presence in this dark world of ours. LifeSite is your news service, it is your tool for communications. It is an honor and a privilege to serve you in the cause of truth pointing to the ultimate solution the Truth Himself – Jesus Christ!

Please keep this mission going. Show your support today: give.lifesitenews.com

With just 7 days left in our campaign, I hope we can count on your help today to get us closer to our minimum goal. Every donation is appreciated and truly makes a difference!

May God bless you and all our readers as we continue this path to shine the light of truth into our dark world.

In Christ,

John-Henry Westen

Co-Founder and Editor-In-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

PS – Please know how grateful we are to you as an advocate for life, faith, family, and freedom! Thank you for your dedicated support! Please keep our fundraising efforts and our staff in your prayers. As we have seen before, with your prayers and support we can reach our goal and continue bringing truth to the world. give.lifesitenews.com

If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, please call us at (888) 678-6008 ext. 1

Or, if you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices:

LifeSiteNews.com, Inc.

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

UNITED STATES

LifeSiteNews.com, Inc.

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

CANADA

Share











