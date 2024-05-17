‘We’re not invisible’: Patient injured by COVID shot writes moving poem on isolation, suffering

(LifeSiteNews) — A poem by a vaccine-injured patient revealed the reality of those left injured by mandated COVID shots.
The poem, titled “We’re Not Invisible,” was published under the pseudonymous author Caustly Lessens to pro-freedom Dr. Pierre Kory’s substack and sought to bring awareness to the struggles of those facing COVID vaccine injuries.
“It poignantly details the plight of the Covid mRNA vaccine injured in these dark times of rigid censorship, medical gaslighting, and anti-vaxxer/un-vaxxed demonizing,” Kory wrote of the poem.
The poem is as follows:
We’re Not Invisible
We’re not invisible
We’re here in plain sight
You just refuse to look
And understand our plight
We suffer in silence
As you smother our voice
We trusted the fraud
And made the wrong choice
Some of us have perished
Some of us remain
Those who have been damaged
Will never be the same
Those who have been injured
And in constant pain
These are the people
You seek to blame
You knocked us off balance
With jabs and gaslighting
But we remain steadfast
And we’ll keep on fighting
We’re not invisible
We’re just not recognized
When even friends and family
Leave us feeling ostracized
You still flood the channels
With those deadly lies
As the losses mount
Before our eyes
With your mainstream madness
You deceive with impunity
While only the manufacturers
Are receiving immunity
You’re on the wrong side of history
The wrong side of humanity
The wrong side of morality
And the wrong side of sanity
We stepped into a nightmare
That will not end
But we’re resilient
And we will not bend
When the poisoned apple
Is offered anew
We won’t take a bite
No more witches brew
We’re not invisible
We have names and faces
Yet It seems like you would
Rather erase us
The poem comes as Americans and Canadians alike are increasingly standing up to Big Pharma and Globalist politicians by publicly sharing their vaccine injury stories.
Earlier this month, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who is known for pushing COVID regulations and the experimental vaccines, admitted that he is suffering from side effects from the shot.
“We know that vaccines can have unintended consequences, a.k.a. side effects,” Cuomo said in his opening. “But nobody’s really talking about it because they’re too afraid of blame, and they just want it to go away.”
Similarly, in Canada, pro-vaccine and Liberal funded CBC published a story featuring a Quebec man who developed a severe skin condition after taking Moderna’s mRNA experimental COVID-19 shot.
Like many Canadians, the man is still waiting to receive compensation from Canada’s vaccine injury program, which has only paid out 138 of the 2,233 claims made to the program.
LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of receiving the experimental COVID mRNA jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.
The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.
Since the vaccine rollout, excess deaths have skyrocketed in countries where the mRNA vaccines were administered en masse. Similarly, CDC recently disclosed 780,000 new reports of serious side effects from the shot.
The latest conservative estimate is that over 17 million worldwide died from receiving the injections, making this the worst man-caused medical catastrophe in history.