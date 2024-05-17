‘We’re not invisible’: Patient injured by COVID shot writes moving poem on isolation, suffering

The poem tells Big Pharma that 'we’re not invisible,' 'we’re here in plain sight, you just refuse to look.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A poem by a vaccine-injured patient revealed the reality of those left injured by mandated COVID shots.

The poem, titled “We’re Not Invisible,” was published under the pseudonymous author Caustly Lessens to pro-freedom Dr. Pierre Kory’s substack and sought to bring awareness to the struggles of those facing COVID vaccine injuries.

“It poignantly details the plight of the Covid mRNA vaccine injured in these dark times of rigid censorship, medical gaslighting, and anti-vaxxer/un-vaxxed demonizing,” Kory wrote of the poem.

The poem is as follows:

We’re Not Invisible

We’re not invisible

We’re here in plain sight

You just refuse to look

And understand our plight

We suffer in silence

As you smother our voice

We trusted the fraud

And made the wrong choice

Some of us have perished

Some of us remain

Those who have been damaged

Will never be the same

Those who have been injured

And in constant pain

These are the people

You seek to blame

You knocked us off balance

With jabs and gaslighting

But we remain steadfast

And we’ll keep on fighting

We’re not invisible

We’re just not recognized

When even friends and family

Leave us feeling ostracized

You still flood the channels

With those deadly lies

As the losses mount

Before our eyes

With your mainstream madness

You deceive with impunity

While only the manufacturers

Are receiving immunity

You’re on the wrong side of history

The wrong side of humanity

The wrong side of morality

And the wrong side of sanity

We stepped into a nightmare

That will not end

But we’re resilient

And we will not bend

When the poisoned apple

Is offered anew

We won’t take a bite

No more witches brew

We’re not invisible

We have names and faces

Yet It seems like you would

Rather erase us

The poem comes as Americans and Canadians alike are increasingly standing up to Big Pharma and Globalist politicians by publicly sharing their vaccine injury stories.

Earlier this month, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who is known for pushing COVID regulations and the experimental vaccines, admitted that he is suffering from side effects from the shot.

“We know that vaccines can have unintended consequences, a.k.a. side effects,” Cuomo said in his opening. “But nobody’s really talking about it because they’re too afraid of blame, and they just want it to go away.”

Similarly, in Canada, pro-vaccine and Liberal funded CBC published a story featuring a Quebec man who developed a severe skin condition after taking Moderna’s mRNA experimental COVID-19 shot.

Like many Canadians, the man is still waiting to receive compensation from Canada’s vaccine injury program, which has only paid out 138 of the 2,233 claims made to the program.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of receiving the experimental COVID mRNA jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

Since the vaccine rollout, excess deaths have skyrocketed in countries where the mRNA vaccines were administered en masse. Similarly, CDC recently disclosed 780,000 new reports of serious side effects from the shot.

The latest conservative estimate is that over 17 million worldwide died from receiving the injections, making this the worst man-caused medical catastrophe in history.

Share











