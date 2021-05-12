‘We’re outlawing the murder of innocent children’: founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn

May 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, the founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn joins Jonathon van Maren to discuss how his grassroots organization is gaining victories for the pro-life movement across the United States. The group, started by pro-life activist Mark Lee Dickson, has been gaining momentum ever since 2019, when Waskom, Texas, became the first sanctuary city for the unborn in America.

Dickson notes that Lubbock, Texas, the third largest city in the U.S., became the 24th city in Texas and the 26th in America to pass an ordinance that effectively outlaws abortion within city limits. He also mentions that with the Biden administration promising to mandate abortion access in every zip code in the nation, his movement is expanding “to protect our communities from the aggressive, pro-abortion agenda.”

Dickson discusses how the cities which have passed these laws at first received a number of lawsuits from the pro-abortion ACLU, but those were eventually dropped. However, he is expecting legal challenges in the future.

“We have focused so much on our state capitals and our nation’s capital, and we have forsaken our city halls,” he further explains. To end abortion in America, cities have to provide alternative options to pregnant women while also passing laws that say “abortion is not going to happen here legally.”

To learn more about the work of Mark Lee Dickson, as well as what you can do to end abortion at the local level, visit his website here: https://sanctuarycitiesfortheunborn.com/

