West Michigan university to ‘relocate’ blasphemous image mocking Our Lady after outcry

ALLENDALE, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) has decided to relocate a blasphemous piece of “art” that weaponizes the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe to promote social justice and LGBT ideology.

On Wednesday LifeSite spoke with multiple officials at Grand Valley who confirmed the mural has been removed from the Kirkhof Center on campus in Allendale, Michigan, following outcry from Christian students, lawmakers, and the general public.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Grand Valley said it will be “relocating the piece to a space where it can be presented with greater context.”

“It is our goal to display art in a way that productively allows for the pursuit of knowledge, empathy, and social understanding and we will continue to work to create processes that help us achieve that goal,” read a statement approved by Chris Knape, the school’s assistant vice president of communications.

Just received this statement from GVSU’s Assistant Vice President of Communications Chris Knape, who says the school will simply be relocating the “art” to a place where “it can be presented with greater context.” pic.twitter.com/NVJxtyLKfZ — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) February 5, 2025

Founded in 1960, Grand Valley is home to roughly 25,000 students. It received nearly $100 million in taxpayer dollars for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Mrs. Meredith Burl, a local Traditional Catholic who is organizing a Rosary rally on campus this coming weekend, spoke to LifeSite on the phone.

“We are fighting a supernatural battle. Desecrating this sacred image of Our Lady is going too far. Simply relocating this is not what the president’s office told me earlier this morning. It does not change the sacrilegious nature of it. It is offensive to God and the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” she said.

Catholics in West Michigan are planning a 15-decade Rosary Rally on the campus of Grand Valley State University this weekend to protest a sacrilegious ‘art’ display that uses Our Lady of Guadalupe to push social justice and LGBT ideology. pic.twitter.com/ovwMjm60li — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) February 4, 2025

Burl, a mother of four, informed LifeSite that she intends to proceed with the protest this Saturday as an act of reparation for the image, as well as to pray for the artist. The rally will begin at 1 p.m. at the Cook Carillon Tower on the Allendale campus. Rallygoers are encouraged to bring signs, rosaries, and statues and to park in the H1 and/or H2 lots after entering campus from Lake Michigan Drive to the north. Click HERE for a map of the campus. Burl is available to answer questions via phone (616) 350-4123. More information can also be obtained from [email protected] or by calling (844) 830-3570.

Chris Knape is Grand Valley’s assistant vice president for communications. He previously told CatholicVote.org that the mural is “protected speech” and that it provokes “discussion and critical thinking.” LifeSite spoke to Knape Wednesday morning. He provided LifeSite with a statement on behalf of the school that defended it as an “artistic expression.” It also said that its location in the student center did not “allow” for “the artist’s stated intent of the piece” to be fully communicated.

“The GVSU Art Museum will be relocating the piece to a space where it can be presented with greater context, allowing for deeper discussion and understanding while enhancing safety and respecting all voices that might find themselves in that space,” the statement reads.

The “art” in question is a digitally modified rendering of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which Catholics venerate as a sacred image. It is the work of alumna Irlanda Beltran and is titled “Petalos De Cambio,” or “Petals of Change.”

People need the truth. Legacy media refuses to cover common sense viewpoints, so we have to become the news. Today, @SylviaRhodea and I interviewed Noah Mullins, 22, a Catholic student leading the effort to bring awareness to offensive art installations promoting violence, woke… pic.twitter.com/fXs0mK9v6g — Joe Moss (@RealJoeMoss) February 5, 2025

When translated to English, Spanish slogans that Beltran included on the image mean “homophobia is lethal,” “no more feminicide,” and “sexuality,” among other vulgar and pro-LGBT terms, such as “trans.” Two men kissing were also included on Our Lady’s dress.

Grand Valley’s graphic design department bestowed an award on Beltran for her crude creation last June. The school then bought it from her for a reported $1,800.

The images have won the ire of Catholic students at Grand Valley as well as local Republicans State Rep. Jamie Thompson and State Rep. Luke Meerman, who reached out to the university. Meerman told LifeSite that if it continues to be in a public space there needs to be more pressure brought on Grand Valley.

Knape told LifeSite that GVSU is “developing an advisory committee of students to provide input on art in student-facing spaces.”

For respectful comments only, contact Chris Knape at Grand Valley’s communications department [email protected] or (616) 331-2221. You can also reach the president’s office at [email protected] or (616) 331-2100.

This story is developing…

