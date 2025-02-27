A West Virginia Republican introduced legislation declaring that babies conceived in rape or incest should be protected from abortion, though it does not apply to babies with severe health conditions deemed allegedly ‘nonviable.’

CHARLESTON, West Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — Pending legislation in West Virginia would recognize the truth that babies conceived in rape or incest have the same dignity as other babies.

House Bill 2712 would amend state law to remove the exceptions for rape and incest for women who seek abortions.

Current law largely prohibits abortions. However, adult women can abort their babies in the first eight weeks of pregnancy if the babies are allegedly conceived in rape or incest. Minor girls can kill their babies in the first 14 weeks of abortion in alleged cases of rape or incest.

However, Delegate Elias Coop-Gonzalez, the chief sponsor of the legislation, explained how the law should affirm the value of all human beings, no matter how they were conceived.

“As a staunch advocate for the sanctity of life, I remain committed to protecting every human being from the moment of conception, including innocent preborn children who are conceived in the tragic and heartbreaking circumstances of rape and incest,” the Republican delegate told the media. “While some have called for exceptions to be made in these cases, I believe it is vital to stand firm in the conviction that no child, regardless of their conception, deserves to be deprived of life.”

He said babies conceived in rape “are not responsible for the sins of their fathers” while acknowledging it is a “tragic” situation.

Coop-Gonzalez further affirmed the moral dignity of all human beings, no matter the circumstances of their birth:

“Removing the rape and incest exceptions in West Virginia’s abortion law is a moral decision rooted in justice, mercy, and compassion for the most vulnerable among us. Every life, no matter how they were conceived, has inherent dignity and value, and it is our duty as a society to protect and defend these children, not to condemn them to death. This is not only a matter of legal principle but of deep Christian belief. The Bible speaks clearly about the sanctity of life, and in Jeremiah 1:5, the Lord says, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born, I set you apart.’ This verse reaffirms the truth that every life is sacred, including those conceived in the most tragic and unjust of circumstances. As a Christian, I hold firm to the belief that every child is made in the image of God and deserves the right to live, regardless of how they came into existence.”

The delegate said he “will not back down” from “pressure and threats.” The chief sponsor of a Senate version, withdrawn several days prior to this bill being introduced, cited threats against his family as the reason he would be killing the bill. Senate Majority Whip Jay Taylor told the media he hoped that withdrawing the bill would stop the people making violent threats toward his family, essentially allowing them to bully him into submission.

“Every child, whether conceived in love or in tragedy, deserves to live, to be protected, and to be given a chance to fulfill their God-given potential,” Coop-Gonzalez said.

His legislation would preserve exceptions for abortion in cases of an allegedly “nonviable” baby, an ectopic pregnancy, or a “medical emergency.”

The law defines medical emergency as “a condition or circumstance that so complicates the medical condition of a patient as to necessitate an abortion to avert serious risk of the patient’s death or serious risk of substantial life-threatening physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including psychological or emotional condition.”

However, abortion is never actually necessary to save the life of a mother or protect her health, as medical experts have confirmed.

The definition does exclude the broad “health” exception that can apply to mere psychological predictions.

Allegedly “nonviable” babies – babies diagnoses with severe health issues like trisomy 18 – in many cases can live for years despite being deemed “nonviable.” Even for those who would die soon after birth, abortion violently destroys them, often killing them by dismemberment or lethal injection, rather than allowing them to die naturally in the arms of their parents.

West Virginia’s law has been largely successful in reducing reported abortions. The state reported just 16 abortions in 2023, according to an analysis by the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

However, it still remains unknown what role abortion drugs are playing in states that are reporting few abortions.

The effect abortion drug availability has on undermining bans has been challenged by Professor Michael New, a well-respected social scientist at the Catholic University of America.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a small decrease in the total number of abortions following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, though the accuracy, particularly since some states do not report abortion stats, remains unclear.

Since the Supreme Court decision in June 2022, various reports have come out suggesting different effects of the decision on abortions and birth rates.

A LifeSiteNews analysis found lives have been saved from laws against abortion. Furthermore, births have risen in places like Texas, where abortion is restricted, suggesting lives are being saved.

