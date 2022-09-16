West Virginia’s only abortion facility to remain open for ‘transgender’ hormones, birth control

'Whether you’re cisgender, transgender, gender nonconforming, or somewhere else on the gender spectrum, contraception can be an important way to control fertility, affirm identity, and regulate hormones,' the clinic's website declares.

CHARLESTON, West Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – Following the passage of a pro-life bill which bans most abortions in the state, West Virginia’s only abortion clinic will halt abortions but remain open to offer transgender hormone and birth control “treatment.”

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia released a statement earlier this week in which it promised to continue offering “many other essential services” besides abortion, including STD testing, contraception, and “gender affirming hormone therapy.”

“We won’t stop fighting for your right to access comprehensive reproductive health care, and we remain committed to providing the care our community needs,” executive director Katie Quinonez said in the statement. “This total abortion ban is devastating but unfortunately comes as no surprise.”

She outlined how women can “find your closest clinic” that will kill their babies as well as ways to “find abortion funds” to cover travel and procedure expenses.

According to the clinic’s website, various forms of birth control are provided “proudly,” including the pill, hormone shots, and condoms. Birth control is also heavily pushed as a key necessity for “LGBTQ+ Health.”

“Whether you’re cisgender, transgender, gender nonconforming, or somewhere else on the gender spectrum, contraception can be an important way to control fertility, affirm identity, and regulate hormones,” the site declares.

The state’s new pro-life law bans abortion from the moment of implantation, with limited exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and when deemed necessary to save the mother’s life or prevent a serious injury, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. Doctors who break the law will have their licenses revoked. Those who commit illegal abortions who are not licensed physicians face up to 10 years in prison, but women will not be prosecuted for having abortions.

Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill into law on Friday, and it took effect immediately.

Beyond the “services” offered in the clinic, the organization publicly pushes the pro-abortion mindset, pressuring everyone to embrace the “right” to kill unborn children. While the state’s abortion ban awaited the governor’s approval, Women’s Health Center urged voters to contact the governor’s office to voice their opposition.

“Call. Email. Tweet. Whatever it takes. Tell him to VETO HB 302,” reads a Twitter post from September 14. The post also includes contact information. A “repro rights movie night” is also being advertised for this weekend, showing “Ask for Jane, the story of The Jane Collective, an underground abortion network in Chicago from 1969 to 1973.”

