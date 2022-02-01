What does the Canadian truckers’ freedom protest mean to you? LifeSite wants to know!

'If you want to maintain your basic freedoms, this is the movement that is there for you,' the truckers said in a press conference.

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — If the Freedom Convoy has already brought a modicum of freedom from COVID restrictions on your life, LifeSiteNews wants to hear from you.

LifeSiteNews is aware of one Canadian woman whose boss has told her not to worry about getting the booster jab she has been resisting.

“Thank the truckers,” he said.

Today the province Quebec has dropped the outrageous proposal to fine people who have chosen not to take one, two or all the COVID shots on offer. This makes us suspect there are many of you out there whose lives have been made just a little—or perhaps a lot—easier because of the Canadian truckers’ Freedom Convoy. We want to hear your stories.

If the Freedom Convoy has already had a positive impact on your life, please drop us a line, a paragraph, or a video testimony telling us what happened at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

Share











