What overturning Roe v. Wade would mean to pro-life women

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining Stella on this week’s Ladies of LifeSite is Claire Chretien, a journalist and editor for LifeSiteNews.

Claire describes her pro-life activist background and shares her thoughts on what may happen if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“If Roe is overturned, I think politicians like mayors of liberal cities or President Biden will, I’m sure, do everything in their power to preserve a so-called ‘right to abortion,'” she says. “But we’ll also see pro-life leaders and pro-life elected officials doing everything they can to stop abortions, and I think there will be some sort of battle over do we want federal pro-life legislation in addition to our state pro-life legislation … So both sides are definitely going to push back at the federal level. But it sort of remains to be seen what track the pro-life movement will take.”

Claire believes the left’s hysterical reaction to the leaked opinion shows just how much “healing” our culture needs.

“All of the reaction from the left really points to a lot of this pain in our culture: deep, deep pain in people, pain from their own abortions, or pain from not knowing their dignity and their worth as a human being and as a child of God,” she says. “And I really hope that more people could find healing and peace that comes from knowing our own intrinsic worth as humans and knowing the intrinsic worth of others.”

Listen to this week’s episode below or by clicking here.

