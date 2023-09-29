What should Catholics expect regarding the Synod on Synodality’s final document?

Synod participants will draw up a document – but whether it becomes public or even part of the Church’s Magisterium depends on the pope.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — As the month-long meeting of the 2023 Synod on Synodality is set to begin, the document that will be compiled from the various debates and discussions that will take place is not guaranteed to be made public to the wider Church.

Begun two years ago, the Synod on Synodality is set to undertake a key stage in the process that will not conclude until October 2024. From October 4–29, the 464 participants of the 2023 Synod meeting will gather at the Vatican for a series of discussions, debates, and conversations “in the spirit.”

From its inception, the Synod has consistently highlighted “listening” and “dialogue.” As various Synod documents have been progressively released in the ensuing months, notable calls have been made for aspects that run in violation of Catholic teaching and Tradition.

These include the subject of women’s diaconal “ordination,” married priests, and a need to “welcome” the “remarried divorcees, people in polygamous marriages, LGBTQ+ people.” The latest Instrumentum laboris, which is guiding the October meetings, promotes Amoris Laetitia’s argument that the divorced and “remarried” can be admitted to Holy Communion as a settled point of “magisterial and theological teaching.”

In addition to this, Cardinal Mario Grech – the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops – has previously described the Synod as a “discernment process.”

“Through the synod, bishops, Peter, listening to all the people of God, obviously, we’ll get more help, more assistance to help us to find truth,” he stated.

In light of such statements and hotly anticipated questions for debate, it might be expected that the end of October’s Synod will see a new document emerge, perhaps containing strong statements or changes to various previous norms.

However, while the Synod participants will indeed vote and approve a document, there is no guarantee that it will actually be presented to the Church.

Under Pope Francis’ 2018 guidelines for the Synod, Episcopalis Communio, the question of what happens to the Synod’s final document lies firmly in the hands of the Pope.

Article 18 of Episcopalis Communio states that the approved document is delivered from the Synod members to the Pope, “who decides on its publication.”

Speaking to LifeSiteNews on September 28, Dr. Paolo Ruffini – the Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communications – confirmed that the Synod document would indeed be left to the Pope to decided what to do with.

Dr. Ruffini added that Catholics should not have expectations of large decisions from the 2023 Synod meeting, since such kind of results would be seen in the 2024 Synod of Bishops that will take place in Rome next October and serve as the conclusion to the Synod on Synodality.

The document that is compiled from the 2023 Synod will go on to form the basis of the meetings for the 2024 Synod of Bishops. Thus, it will at least be disseminated in some small way, regardless of whether it is made more publicly available.

Final document and the Church’s Magisterium

Episcopalis communio additionally states that should the Synod’s final document be “expressly approved by the Roman Pontiff, the Final Document participates in the ordinary Magisterium of the Successor of Peter.”

This would take place under Canon 343, after being “ratified and promulgated” by the Pope. Episcopalis communio adds that in the case of a Synod, the members sign the document along with the Pope.

In this case, the final document is published with the signature of the Roman Pontiff together with that of the members.

Speaking to LifeSiteNews in 2018, regarding the passage about the “ordinary Magisterium” in Episcopalis communio and the 2018 Synod on the Youth, Bishop Athanasius Schneider warned against misunderstanding the phrase “ordinary Magisterium,” stating that the term is a relatively recent one.

The bishop’s full clarification is as follows:

We first have to clarify the meaning of “Ordinary Magisterium.” This expression is new and did not exist until the time of Pope Pius IX. However, Pope Pius IX and the First Vatican Council never used the expression “Ordinary Magisterium,” but rather “Ordinary Universal Magisterium.” This exercise of the Magisterium was understood as being infallible, which means that the entire episcopacy, together with the Pope, taught unchangeably at all times and in all places infallibly those things which are necessary for salvation. Beyond the infallible definitions of the Pope (called “ex cathedra”), the infallible doctrinal definitions of the Ecumenical Councils, and the infallible constant teaching of the Ordinary Universal Magisterium, there are no documents of the Magisterium which possess the qualification “infallible.” In order to avoid any confusion with the infallible “Ordinary Universal Magisterium,” it would be better to use expressions such as “Ordinary Daily Magisterium of the Roman Pontiff and the Bishops” or “Daily Magisterium of the Roman Pontiff and the Bishops.” From a theological point of view, it is possible — and at times, from the pastoral point of view, it is also helpful — to make such distinctions; for instance, when the Roman Pontiff, together with the College of Cardinals, or with representatives of the entire episcopacy, or with a regional group of bishops, issues a non-infallible document as a part of the Ordinary Daily Magisterium.

At the time of Episcopalis communio’s release, it attracted criticism, with theologian Dr. Peter Kwasniewski writing that it “turns the Synod into a permanent body, somewhat like a parliamentary form of government, and, more worrisomely, amplifies the ‘magisterial’ force of the final document produced by a Synod.”

“In other words, the process by which synodal progressivism will be able to modernize Catholic dogma and morals has been accelerated,” wrote Kwasniewski.

Synod watchers and Catholics generally will have to wait to discover the future of the 2023 Synod’s report and whether it will somehow appear into the public sphere.

