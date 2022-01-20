LifeSiteNews is at the Washington, D.C. March for Life! Follow our coverage here
What will Democrats do if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade?

LifeSite journalist and editor Claire Chretien discussed the March for Life, the pro-life movement, and the latest Supreme Court developments on today's episode of The Ladies of LifeSite.
(LifeSiteNews) — The Ladies of LifeSite are back with our first podcast episode since Christmas break!

LifeSite journalist and editor Claire Chretien was kind enough to join Reba today for a discussion on the March for Life, the pro-life movement, and the latest Supreme Court developments.

Claire, a veteran March for Life attendee, speaks about the significance of the march and describes what it’s like for those who have not yet had the chance to attend. She also shares her thoughts on what Democrats might try to do if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

Listen to the full episode:

The Ladies of LifeSite is a weekly podcast aimed at providing other like-minded women with the encouragement they need to get through the week while facing the unique challenges of being moms, aunts, sisters, and daughters. To be notified via email when we publish a new episode, click here.

