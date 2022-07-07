What will pro-life activism look like in a post-Roe America? Register now to learn more

You are invited to join us for a historic two-day Law of Life Summit in Schaumburg, Illinois, July 27-28.

(LifeSiteNews) — You are invited to attend the historic two-day “Law of Life Summit” in Schaumburg, Illinois. LifeSite Contributing Editor Claire Chretien and Director of Marketing Stephen Kokx will be in attendance to host a panel discussion on Thursday, July 27 at 1pm on pro-life media in a post-Roe world.

WHEN: July 27-28

WHERE: Marriott Renaissance, Schaumburg, IL

WHAT: Join over 30 national pro-life leaders, lawyers and media personalities for an incredible in-person two-day pro-life Summit. Schedule includes panel discussions, workshops, prayer experiences and the Celebration of Life Dinner.

WHY: Strategy, Networking and Inspiration for the future after Dobbs.

With Roe v. Wade overturned by the US Supreme Court, what does the future hold for the pro-life movement and what is at stake? What will the pro-abortion industry come up with next?

We are excited to be joining over 30 other pro-life leaders from organizations across the country. Will you join us?

Details and Registration: LawLife.org

Direct Registration link: https://cmn.regfox.com/law-of-life-summit

Marriott link with discount rate: https://bit.ly/3mBY69x

Located just a short distance from Chicago O’Hare, we will be gathering for two impactful days. The Law of Life Summit is being held in partnership with the Catholic Marketing Network’s annual Momentum conference and trade show. Admission to the Law of Life Summit includes access to Momentum with shopping, prayer experiences, entertainment and networking.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT:

Pro-life activists and prayer warriors. Grassroots leaders. Pro-life leaders, leaders and media.

JOIN US IN SCHAUMBURG AND DISCOVER:

The Future after Dobbs: Attorneys, legal experts and legal scholars will explain the Dobbs decision and provide strategic insights into the legal and political landscape post Roe.

How we combat “abortion-by-mail” and abortion tourism.

Pro-Life Services Post Roe: Network and with top pro-life leaders and advocates from around the country. Join the discussion as we strategize for the future after Dobbs.

Celebration of Life Cocktail Hour and Dinner with Live Music : We are going to strategize during the day. But on the evening of July 27 we’ll be celebrating the sanctity of life. Join us for a cocktail hour sponsored by Thomas More Society and for a separate ticketed dinner experience with special guest speakers and live music.

ACTION ITEMS: Talking points, strategies and resources will be offered by national leaders and their organizations. Our goal is to equip and energize activists, leaders and our constituents for a post Dobbs America.

SPEAKERS INCLUDE: David Bereit , The David Bereit Show

Catherine Hadro , Broadcaster, Author, EWTN News Contributor

Pat McCaskey , VP Chicago Bears , Chairman of Sports Faith International

Lauren Muzyka , Founder, President and CEO, Sidewalk Advocates for Life

Dr. Pat Castle , President and Founder, LIFE Runners

Tom Brejcha , President and Chief Counsel, Thomas More Society

Peter Breen , Vice President and Senior Counsel, Thomas More Society

Andrew Bath , Executive VP & General Counsel, Thomas More Society

Martin Cannon , Senior Counsel, Thomas More Society

Dr. Michael New , Associate Scholar, Charlotte Lozier Institute

Jennifer Roush , Executive Director, SperaVita Institute

Father Frank Pavone, Priests for Life

Janet Morana , Nationally acclaimed author, Executive Director, Priests for Life

Tracy Winsor , Co-Founder and Parent Program Director, Be Not Afraid

Kevin Matthews , Author, Radio Personality, Founder, Broken Mary Project

Mike Seibel , Senior Counsel, , Senior Counsel, AbortionOnTrial.org

Christy Stutzman , Former State Representative, Pro-Life Advocate, Founding Board Member, ReProtection

Karen Garnett , Chief Culture Officer with Heroic Media , President for National Prayer Luncheon for Life , Contributing Editor for Pro-Life Magazine

Jason Jones , Director of the Vulnerable People Project , Writer, Podcaster and Movie Producer

Stephen Kokx , Director of Marketing, LifeSiteNews

Claire Chretien , Contributing Editor, LifeSiteNews

Branden Stanley , VP of Development, Spirit Juice Studios

Clyde Taylor , Attorney with Wagenmaker & Oberly

Rebecca Kiessling , Save the 1

Nelly Roach, Choose Life Marketing and more! Join us for the Celebration of Life Dinner with cocktail hour sponsored by Thomas More Society and special guest speakers David Bereit, Catherine Hadro and Jason Jones, plus live music by: Maria Vargo , Founder of GK Chesterton Entertainment

Seph Schlueter , Worship Artist

Royce Hood, Founder of the Law of Life Summit, Singer-Songwriter The time is now: From around the clock pro-choice media coverage, to threats to codify Roe as federal law, the abortion industry will not stop until abortion on demand is available everywhere. Not to mention violence and threats against pro-life leaders and organizations. This is a critical moment. As we celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade our greatest work lies ahead! We must win hearts to make abortion truly unthinkable. Join us in Schaumburg on July 27-28. Details are available at LawLife.org Register Now: https://cmn.regfox.com/law-of-life-summit Marriott link with discount rate: https://bit.ly/3mBY69x

