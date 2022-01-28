Where is the pope’s ‘love’ for aborted babies used to create cell lines?: Bethlehem Declaration sponsor

Deacon Nick Donnelly answered questions from Gloria TV, after he recently sponsored the Bethlehem Declaration, calling on the Catholic Church and 'all people of good will', to oppose the abortion-tainted COVID shots.

(Gloria TV) – The following is an interview conducted by Gloria TV with Deacon Nick Donnelly, catechist and author, and sponsor of The Bethlehem Declaration. Deacon Donnelly’s full biography is found below the article.

Gloria TV: Deacon Donnelly, what is The Bethlehem Declaration?

Deacon Nick Donnelly: The Bethlehem Declaration is an appeal to the bishops, the faithful, and all people of good will to oppose the abortion-tainted experimental COVID injections, along with mandates for their reception.

Gloria: Who endorses the declaration?

Deacon Donnelly: It’s been endorsed by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Bishop Marian Eleganti, Bishop Rene Henry Gracida, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, and lay academics such as Dr Peter Kwasniewski, Dr Berthold Wald, and Dr Caroline Farey. It was drawn up by numerous members of the original 52 signatories, including, in addition to myself, bishops, priests, theologians & lay experts. Much of the legwork was done by Patrick Delaney of LifeSiteNews.

Gloria: What does Bethlehem have to do with COVID?

Deacon Donnelly: The Bethlehem Declaration is so called because of Bethlehem’s association with Baby Jesus, who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, all of whom are created in the image and likeness of God. Through the Incarnation, Christ is joined to every human being, including the babies who were exploited and commodified to create the cell lines used in the abortion-tainted vaccines.

As Gaudium et Spes states, ‘For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man’ (GS 22). We are rightly horrified by Herod’s order to slaughter the children of Bethlehem under the age of two (Mt 2:16–18). St Peter Chrysologus described Herod as one who ‘disregarded the proofs of innocence, abrogated right, confused the lawful with the abominable’ (Selected Sermons, p.256).

Gloria: The Declaration says the conditions for reception of the abortion-derived injections, ‘under ordinary circumstances,’ have not been met. What are ‘ordinary circumstances’?

Deacon Donnelly: Ordinary circumstances include those where a person has sufficient freedom to choose to receive or reject the injections. Unfortunately, we have governments, employers, and educational institutions committing the crime of inflicting coercion and duress upon millions of individuals by mandating the vaccine.

Gloria: Ok, but isn’t it necessary to force the issue given the present situation?

Deacon Donnelly: This mandate requires individuals to participate in a medical experiment of a novel abortion-tainted mRNA or adenoviral DNA injection with no long-term safety studies, and the possibility of killing likely hundreds of thousands of people. This is reminiscent of the crimes of Nazi scientists who performed experiments on prisoners, against their consent, sometimes killing them. These crimes inspired the Nuremberg Code.

Gloria: What is the Nuremberg Code?

Deacon Donnelly: The Nuremberg Code was adopted in 1947 in response to World War II war crimes committed by National-Socialist doctors who had coerced prisoners of war and others into abusive and even deadly human experimentation, leading to convictions and executions for these crimes.

The Code’s first principle provides the strict conditions for establishing voluntary consent from those submitting to human experimentation, including that the individual may not be exposed to “any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.” These principles have been upheld “by all reputable governments, NGOs, organizations, policy leaders, and physicians for many decades.”

Gloria: Can we compare the National-Socialists with our ‘modern democracies’?

Deacon Donnelly: Every bishop, priest, lay person – everyone – has a moral duty to speak out against these criminal mandates and refuse to comply with them. St. Thomas Aquinas teaches that unjust laws are no law at all, and indeed they are “acts of violence.” It is also relevant to recall that acts of violence committed for political purposes are called “acts of terrorism.”

Gloria: You say that most COVID-19 vaccines are immoral. Why?

Deacon Donnelly: In the 1970’s a baby girl was murdered in the Netherlands through surgical abortion. A Catholic expert in the production of vaccines testifies that she would have been aborted alive. This would be done to extract living cells from her kidneys that were then passed on to a scientist who was experimenting in ‘immortalising’ the cells to create the cell line HEK 293.

Gloria: HEK 293 sounds awfully abstract…

Deacon Donnelly: The pro-life community has given this girl the name Joanna to restore her dignity as a person. Hers is the main cell line used in the production and/or testing of the Covid injections. Joanna was in all probability vivisected alive before she was murdered.

I am convinced that it is gravely immoral to personally benefit from the torture and murder of babies, no matter how long ago it happened. The duration of time doesn’t diminish the gravity of the evil involved in the production of HEK 293. If Joanna had not been murdered, she could have reached the age of 50 by now, been married, had children herself. What makes it even more immoral is that she was denied the chance, no matter how slim, of receiving sanctifying grace through Baptism. Denied physical life and denied the life of grace.

Gloria: One could argue that Joanna was not murdered to produce vaccines. So why not use her bodies for a good purpose?

Deacon Donnelly: The mothers who murdered their babies just wanted to get rid of their children, but it is evident that the doctors and nurses involved in the abortions were co-operating in experiments to create ‘immortalised’ cell lines. Their intention was to ‘abort’ the baby alive from the mother’s womb and then vivisect the baby alive to remove living cells. The actual murderers’ intention was to produce a medical product. That’s one reason why it is immoral to use them for a ‘good purpose’.

Gloria: Is there another reason?

Deacon Donnelly: No good can come from reducing a person, made in the image and likeness of God, into a thing that is commodified as a product to be consumed. This is what the devil wants — to reduce human beings into things. We also see it in the trafficking of women, girls and boys for the sex industry, pornography, and the exploitation of drug addicts by criminal gangs.

John Paul II warned about the hellish world being created by such grotesque utilitarianism: “Utilitarianism is a civilization of production and of use, a civilization of ‘things’ and not of ‘persons’, a civilization in which persons are used in the same way as things are used” (Letter to Families, 1994).

Gloria: Professor Seifert claims that abortion-tainted injections are licit because ‘good can come out of evil’

Deacon Donnelly: The analysis of this question by many or most moral theologians, perhaps including Professor Seifert, presume that

1.) these injections are safe and effective at helping the individual evade a grave harm,

2.) that they prevent infection and transmission of the virus,

3.) that the virus is a sufficiently grave threat to all or most people,

4.) that there are no ethically produced safe and effective “alternative” treatments available,

5.) that these injections are proper “vaccines” as opposed to gene-therapy injections which are distinguished by Dignitas Personae as involving “significant risks” and thus requiring extra care in testing to assure safety prior to their being used on patients (which has not happened).

Gloria: And?

Deacon Donnelly: None of these presumptions are true, and thus, according to the Church’s teaching, receiving these dangerous abortion-tainted injections remains morally illicit. This is all demonstrated, with many hyperlinked citations, in the Bethlehem Declaration.

Gloria: We are told that we are in ‘grave danger’ because of COVID…

Deacon Donnelly: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s (CDF) Note on the question from December 2020 interprets the phrase for us. It says that moral duty to avoid a passive material cooperation with immoral medication “is not obligatory if there is a grave danger , such as the otherwise uncontainable spread of a serious pathological agent – in this case, the pandemic spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.”

Gloria: Well, isn’t the spread of COVID ‘uncontainable’?

Deacon Donnelly: It may be, but the problem is, the gene-transfer mRNA (or adenoviral DNA) COVID injections, do not contain the spread of COVID-19. This is not in dispute. Unlike actual vaccines, they do not prevent either infection nor transmission of the virus, nor even claim to. Their manufacturers simply assert that these experimental gene-based injections may mitigate the symptoms of the virus for those who receive them (should they not already be immune and happen to be infected with it).

Gloria: So, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is wrong?

Deacon Donnelly: It is interesting to note that these shots don’t even do what the CDF stipulates they should do, and that is contain the virus. If they don’t work to evade the “grave danger” in question, then one has an obligation to avoid them whether or not the danger in question is actually “grave.”

Gloria: What’s wrong with gene-based medical treatments?

Deacon Donnelly: As the Declaration indicates, the traditional vaccines are “qualitatively different” from gene-based medications that are being touted as “vaccines” by the government and pharmaceutical corporations. These injectables do not prevent infection or transmission, and thus do not contain the virus as presumed by the Church documents.

Gloria: Did the Church ever speak about gene-based medications?

Deacon Donnelly: Yes. The 2008 instruction Dignitas Personae issued by the CDF states that because “of significant risks to the patient” science must reliably “establish beforehand” that the patient is not “exposed to risks to his health or physical integrity which are excessive or disproportionate to the gravity of the pathology for which a cure is sought.”

Gloria: They speak about ‘significant risks’?

Deacon Donnelly: Yes, they do. Dignitas Personae warns against genetic manipulation of germ line cells that could be transmitted to offspring, highlighting the considerable risks involved. Though I cannot assert there will be any specific outcomes, it is notable to observe that a Pfizer study found that their gene-based “vaccines” concentrated in the ovaries of rats “at least 20-fold over the concentration in other background tissues like muscles.”

Former Pfizer vice president Dr Michael Yeadon said, “a general rule of thumb in toxicology is if you don’t have any data to contradict what you’ve learned, that’s the assumption you make for humans. So, my assumption, at the moment, is that is what is happening to every female who’s been given these vaccines.”

Gloria: How much time would long-term animal testing for gene-based medical treatment take?

Deacon Donnelly: My understanding is such studies should last several years to ensure there are no long-term adverse effects. Yet, according to a white paper by America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), scientists have been attempting to develop a coronavirus vaccine for decades but have always failed because the “animals who got the experimental vaccine died.” “Vaccine safety requires proper animal trials and peer-reviewed data, neither of which has occurred during operation warp speed,” wrote AFLDS. This is “especially concerning.”

Gloria: Now, the experiment has been made, millions have accepted COVID injections but side effects seem to be rare?

Deacon Donnelly: The Declaration explains the actual side-effect record very well. The passive American reporting system (VAERS), for example, records 48 times more vaccine adverse events in 2021 than in 2020. Since December 10, this equates to 20,244 deaths, 106,000 hospitalizations and almost 33,700 individuals being permanently disabled. Historically it has been demonstrated that this system under-reports “adverse events by about two orders-of-magnitude” meaning actual deaths, for example, could be in “the hundreds of thousands for the USA.”

Gloria: What side effects are you talking about?

Deacon Donnelly: The document Doctors4CovidEthics.org, endorsed by hundreds of physicians, explains how these shots “are dangerous to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing chronic disease, for reasons such as the following: death, risk of lethal and non-lethal disruptions of blood clotting including bleeding disorders, thrombosis in the brain, stroke and heart attack; Myocarditis / Pericarditis, autoimmune and severe allergic reactions like anaphylaxis; antibody-dependent enhancement of disease; Bell’s palsy, Miscarriages Thrombocytopenia / Low Platelet, Shingles and vaccine impurities due to rushed manufacturing and unregulated production standards.”

Gloria: What are the numbers?

Deacon Donnelly: Weekly updated passively reported numbers for all the above adverse events, can be found on COVID Vaccine Data. As of December 10, the reported death toll in the U.S. alone, due to these injections is “48 times higher in 2021 than in 2020,” including almost three times as many deaths as there were American casualties in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined. This also includes “over 106,000 hospitalizations and almost 33,700 individuals being permanently disabled.”

The Declaration cites a peer-reviewed study which reveals “a ‘five times’ greater chance of death from the vaccines than from COVID-19 ‘in the most vulnerable 65+ demographic,’ including an increased risk vs. benefits ratio with younger age groups.”

Gloria: Why then are Francis and his bishops supporting the vaccines?

Deacon Donnelly: Up until 2020 the Catholic Church could be relied on to defend the sanctity of life of pre-born babies. This prophetic voice has fallen silent in Francis and in most bishops around the world who have enthusiastically endorsed abortion-tainted injections. They are not even following their own Instruction Dignitas Personae.

Gloria: Are you serious?

Deacon Donnelly: Dignitas Personae unequivocally states that if we use abortion derived vaccines due to serious grave reasons, such as threats to health, then we have a duty to undertake two further actions that are the responsibility of “everyone.” These are required to mitigate “cooperation with evil and scandal.”

Gloria: What are these conditions?

Deacon Donnelly:

1. Everyone has the duty to make known their total opposition to abortion so as ‘not to give the impression of a certain toleration or tacit acceptance of actions which are gravely unjust.’ (DP 35). This is imperative to publicly counter the media’s misrepresentation that by allowing the use of abortion-tainted vaccines the Church has dropped her absolute opposition to abortion.

2. Everyone should ‘ask that their healthcare system make alternative vaccines available’.

Gloria: Did Francis not respect these conditions?

Deacon Donnelly: Francis and the bishops have done neither of these actions, nor insisted individual Catholics do it as well, thereby causing the grave scandal of cooperating with the worst evil being perpetrated on the planet — the Holocaust of abortion.

Gloria: Francis claims that receiving a vaccination is an ‘act of love.’

Deacon Donnelly: When he says that receiving the abortion-tainted injection is an “act of love,” where is his love for Joanna and all the other babies vivisected alive and murdered? The poorest individuals in the world aren’t migrants or the unemployed — though of course we must care for them — but the tens of millions of babies murdered through abortion every year. They are denied life, denied the possibility of sacramental grace, denied love, and denied a voice.

Gloria: Does Francis not realise this?

Deacon Donnelly: Francis and the bishops say nothing about the babies vivisected alive to make the vaccines that they are supposedly ‘benefitting’ from. Just think about this, Joanna wasn’t allowed to benefit from her own kidney cells, but Francis and the bishops believe they are ‘benefitting’ from them in the ‘hope’ that they are protecting their own health; men who have had long, privileged lives.

Gloria: So, Francis perhaps means an ‘act of self-love’?

Deacon Donnelly: As matter of fact, it’s not even that. It remains a fact that these injections DO NOT prevent infection or transmission of COVID. No one claims they do. Neither the government health agencies nor the manufacturers claim prevention but rather say that the shots MAY reduce symptoms.

Of course, this means those who get injected can still be infected with the virus and transmit it, as we have seen throughout the world and as is documented in the Declaration. For this reason, health agencies changed the definition of “vaccine” to accommodate these defective shots. Further, those who have been injected with them, have suffered high rates of “breakthrough cases” and hospitalizations revealing the shots are not only ineffective at protecting others from transmission, but the individuals who receive them as well.

Gloria: Many accept the shots ‘to protect others’…

Deacon Donnelly: It is questionable that being injected with these experimental biological agents provides any protection for one’s “neighbour.” On the contrary, rejecting these shots can be seen as an act of “love of neighbour” in that it helps prevent freedom-killing vaccine passports from being implemented.

Gloria: Will Francis take any notice of your appeal?

Deacon Donnelly: I hope that Francis, the bishops and all Catholic Institutions and people will reconsider their support for these COVID injections. One of our four current Declaration episcopal signatories, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, has written a similar and exceptional appeal of his own to the US bishops on this issue proposing it is time to reassess this question and oppose these shots.

Gloria: You seriously place your hope in the bishops?

Deacon Donnelly: We need the voices of all our bishops to speak out against the brutal degradation that turns the very youngest human beings into disposable things that are exploited and sold. We need our bishops to stop abandoning those whose conscience will not let them have abortion-tainted injections.

I ask the bishops to demand that the pharmaceutical industry produce morally acceptable, safe, and effective treatments. I hope that they will at least protest against the further use of abortions for medical research.

Gloria: Your hope will likely be dashed…

Deacon Donnelly: Primarily however, I have hope that the Bethlehem Declaration will become a rallying point for people who cannot accept abortion tainted injections, and who are demanding recognition of their inalienable rights to informed consent and bodily integrity. I hope that seeing others put their names to the declaration will show them that they are not on their own.

Gloria: Francis would perhaps listen to you if you were a superrich oligarch…

Deacon Donnelly: This is a cause of great sadness to me because every time I examine their actions it does seem, as you say, that the Vatican is directed towards dialogue with those in power.

In fact, it appears to be that it is a hallmark of the Bergoglian pontificate to placate the rich and powerful. I look at their relationship with the most brutal, totalitarian regime in the world — the Chinese Communist party. I look at the number of eugenicists from the UN and universities who have been invited to speak at Vatican conferences. These things show a disturbing pattern.

Gloria: So, what will you do?

Deacon Donnelly: If the Vatican will not speak up, then we need to be the voice for Joanna who was reduced to a ‘thing’ to produce the HEK 293 cell line. We need to be voice for all the other babies who are in danger. This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry.

Gloria: Back to the Declaration. It says that COVID vaccinations are ‘unnecessary’. Seriously?

Deacon Donnelly: Any reasonable person can easily recognize that COVID-19 is not a ‘grave danger’ for many groups of people, including the young who, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a 99.998% survival rate from the virus, without early treatment, and a statistical 100% rate with early treatment. Even those from age 50 to 65 have a 99.4% survival rate, and again, this is higher with early treatment.

Therefore, the virus is not a ‘grave danger’ to the healthy under 65. Also cited in the Declaration is a letter signed by hundreds of doctors clarifying how COVID-19 is “typically a mild to moderately severe illness” with a survival rate of “~99.8% globally,” and thus, “the overwhelming majority of people are not at risk from Covid-19 and do not require vaccination.”

Gloria: You cite the Great Barrington Declaration…

Deacon Donnelly: In this declaration over 59,000 medical scientists and practitioners affirm “that due to the relatively mild danger of Covid-19 to the vast majority of the population, ‘those who are at minimal risk’ should be permitted ‘to live their lives normally [and] build up [herd] immunity to the virus’ apart from any vaccines.”

Further, and obviously, those who have recovered from the virus have robust and durable immunity as well and they are—according to one study linked in the Bethlehem Declaration—56% more likely to experience an adverse event from the shots than those who have not already had the virus. Thus, the shots not only fail to provide any protection for them but will further endanger their health and perhaps to a serious degree.

Gloria: But there are people who suffer badly from the virus.

Deacon Donnelly: For those who are in categories which are, in fact, endangered by the virus, there are effective early treatments which have been, unfortunately, suppressed by the media and government officials to the great detriment, and even death, of hundreds of thousands of people.

Gloria: What are such treatments?

Deacon Donnelly: There are several proven treatments including “miraculous” ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), quercetin, vitamins D, and C with zinc, etc. Links are also provided in the document for means to access doctors who will help treat patients who become infected with the virus.

Gloria: You call Ivermectin ‘miraculous’?

Deacon Donnelly: Actually, it was Dr Pierre Kory, a founding member of a physicians’ organization called Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance who used the term “miraculous” to describe Ivermectin’s safety and efficacy against the COVID-19.

Gloria: What is Ivermectin?

Deacon Donnelly: Ivermectin is an inexpensive medication typically used to treat parasitic diseases, which Kory and his team repurposed as an effective early treatment for the novel virus. As linked in the Declaration, Kory explains how studies point to great effectiveness in preventing transmission of the virus, while reducing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19.

This happened in Mexico City earlier in 2021 and their hospitalizations fell by 52 to 76 percent. As has been the case elsewhere in the world, such as Italy, Peru, India, and Japan, when governmental health agencies and medical systems adopt an Ivermectin or other effective early treatment protocol, such as one using hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), to treat COVID-19, they see their cases, hospitalizations, and deaths plummet.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Appeal to Catholic Leaders to reject abortion-tainted COVID vaccines and mandates! Show Petition Text 11495 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition As governments across the globe seek to mandate abortion-tainted Covid-19 “vaccines” on millions of people against their will, medical autonomy continues to diminish worldwide, setting a dangerous precedent for future generations. In response, during this Season of Advent, we have an important petition sponsored by Deacon Nick Donnelly of England, which makes the case that reception of the COVID vaccines currently available in the Western World is “morally illicit” for virtually all, if not every individual, in ordinary circumstances. “The Bethlehem Declaration” has already been initially endorsed by four Catholic prelates, including Bishops Marian Eleganti, Rene Henry Gracida, Athanasius Schneider, and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, along with ten priests and many scholars, activists and journalists from the United States, Europe, and Australia. It also provides a compelling presentation, rich with hyperlinked resources documenting that not only are these injections morally illicit, but ineffective, unsafe, and unnecessary. Calling mandates for reception of these chemicals “acts of violence” and “criminal,” the document also encourages those facing these difficult situations to exercise the virtue of prudence to the best of their ability while providing plenty of information to assist them in doing so. Deacon Donnelly said this manifesto received its name since the Church is presently contemplating the “baby Jesus who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, created in the image and likeness of God.” “Bethlehem is also associated with the massacre of the Holy Innocents by King Herod,” he said. “This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry” who have been exploited and used for the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines. Another signatory, child advocate Elizabeth Yore, called the Bethlehem Declaration “an outstanding document” which serves as “the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health Madness.” Encouraging everyone to read it, she said, this petition “must resonate strongly amidst the noisy covid clatter.” “I so love the gravitas of this grace-filled and divinely inspired document,” Yore said. The Bethlehem Declaration concludes with the following appeal expressing the intention of this petition: We therefore respectfully appeal to the Holy Father, the CDF, all Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, lay faithful, and all people of good will to vehemently oppose the reception of these morally tainted, dangerous, and ineffective products, along with the gravely unjust mandates for their reception being imposed upon millions of students and workers across the Christian West. The Bethlehem Declaration:

Challenging the moral liceity of the abortion-tainted experimental injections for COVID-19 and calling for universal opposition to ‘vaccine mandates’ 'For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man’ (GS 22). Whereas the Second Vatican Council rightly summarized the horror of abortion classifying it as an “abominable crime” which also encompasses a “supreme dishonour to the Creator” (GS 51 § 3; 27); Whereas St. John Paul II taught all must oppose such deliberate “murder” of the most vulnerable with “maximum of determination” (EV, 58; CL, 38); Whereas, the sanctity of pre-born babies, created in the image and likeness of God (Gen 1:27), is gravely violated by their utilitarian exploitation and commodification; thereby furthering the descent of the human race into “a civilization of ‘things’ and not of ‘persons’, a civilization in which persons are used in the same way as things are used” (St. John Paul II, GS, 13); Whereas all of the experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines currently available in the Western world, are abortion-tainted having been tested or developed through the abuse of stolen fetal cells from the bodies of murdered pre-born children… TO CONTINUE READING THE BETHLEHEM DECLARATION AND SEE ITS INITIAL SIGNATORIES CLICK HERE





**Photo Credit: Mike Baumeister on Unsplash Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Gloria: And what is with those who die from COVID?

Deacon Donnelly: I know and I feel sorry for each, and everyone who suffers this fate, especially those who died without the comfort of their family and their priests. But this does not change the fact that the shots are according to this study, “five times” more dangerous than the virus itself in the most vulnerable patients.

Secondly, as Dr Peter McCullough stated in an October lecture, when an expert examines the records of people who have died from COVID-19, “every single one of them has been inadequately treated.” There are many good, solid, safe, effective, and ethically irreproachable treatments for COVID-19. Information on these, and where to access them are linked in the Declaration as well.

Gloria: Do you think the COVID death statistics are inflated?

Deacon Donnelly: There is plenty of evidence for it. Few realize that the higher U.S. death counts, for example, include the fact that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abandoned its industry standard of death registration for cases involving COVID-19 alone. According to one study in July 2020, had the health agency exercised their standard practice, as they have for all other cases of death for many years, the “fatality count (for COVID-19) would be approximately 90.2% lower than it currently is” (my emphasis).

Gloria: Would the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) agree with this assessment?

Deacon Donnelly: Yes, because this observation is corroborated by the CDC’s own reporting which shows that very few COVID-19 deaths list this malady as the only cause of death. In August 2020, those numbers included only 6% of the deaths, and now the agency displays this figure to be “over 5%.” On average, those who are listed as dying with COVID-19 have “4.0 additional conditions or causes per death.”

Former White House coronavirus task force member Dr Deborah Birx explained one inflationary aspect of these figures: “if someone dies with Covid-19 we are counting that as a Covid-19 death” (my emphasis). And Dr Ngozi Ezike, director of Illinois Department of Public Health, further clarified “even if you died of clear alternative cause, but you had Covid at the same time, it’s still listed as a COVID death.”

Gloria: Still, they all suffered from COVID…

Deacon Donnelly: Well, many such recorded deaths don’t even have an indication of a positive test for COVID-19 but are merely “suspected.” As an example, in New York City, health authorities added “more than 3,700 additional people who were presumed to have died of the coronavirus but had never tested positive” increasing the overall U.S. death count by 17% in April 2020.

Gloria: What’s the reason for doing this?

Deacon Donnelly: Hospitals were given financial incentives from the federal government’s CARES Act which, for example, increased “per-patient Medicaid reimbursements to hospitals by 20% for patients listed with a ‘principle or secondary diagnosis of COVID-19.’” This clearly created financial incentives for these health care facilities to identify and even inflate the admissions and deaths associated with this virus, even if such cases are only “presumed.”

Gloria: Are these the only conflicts of interest?

Deacon Donnelly: An excellent article cited in the Declaration reveals the enormous lobbying power of the “Big Pharma” corporations in Washington, D.C., which, according to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., corrupts not only the politicians, but the very health agencies that are supposed to protect Americans from dangerous products. It should be known that two-thirds of the FDA’s budget for evaluating new drugs comes from these corporations they are charged to regulate.

It tells the story of government officials who hold very significant stock in corporations. These officials would certainly have had a role in selecting to award enormous Operation Warp Speed (OWS) contracts to these corporations. It also cites the case of one official who took part in selecting these corporations as part of OWS and then returned to a position at the FDA which would oversee evaluating the safety and efficacy of these products.

Also covered is the fact that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) owns half of the stake in the Moderna mRNA vaccine which it helped develop under the direction Dr Anthony Fauci. In fact, this contract of joint ownership was signed in December 2019 prior to any public knowledge of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gloria: Some experts say the vaccination program should be halted immediately.

Deacon Donnelly: Noticing enormously high reports of serious adverse events related to the injections, a group of 57 medical and scientific experts from 17 countries raised “Urgent questions on vaccine safety” last July including an inquiry regarding the apparent omission of standard data safety monitoring boards (DSMB) and external advisory committees (EAC) which are charged with maintaining subject safety and the integrity of the research program. Since these standard boards were not in place, ensuring safety, which must be a priority for any such study, these experts insisted the “vaccination [program] should be halted immediately.”

Gloria: What’s the problem with vaccine passports?

Deacon Donnelly: The Declaration links to a description by Naomi Wolf who states the implementation of so-called vaccine passports “is literally the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds as planned.”

Gloria: The end of human liberty? Don’t you exaggerate?

Deacon Donnelly: Wolf writes “that any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all,” including digital banking, geolocation, access to all sorts of different venues including essential services. “I cannot stress enough that it has the power to turn off your life, or to turn on your life, to let you engage in society or be marginalized,” she says. In fact, many believe the virus and vaccine drive are primarily ordered toward ushering in comprehensive totalitarian control of everyone in the world, unlike any point in history.

Please sign the Appeal to Catholic Leaders to reject abortion tainted COVID vaccines and mandates. For more information on The Bethlehem Declaration, read it here.

Deacon Nick Donnelly is a permanent deacon, who has been married for thirty-four years and ordained for sixteen years. He is the father of two children, Gabriel, and Ariel, who died before birth. He has a BA Hons in Divinity, a MA in Spiritual Formation and was granted an Academic Mandatum. He has taught in Catholic Institutes of Higher Education and was the Vocations and Formation Director of the Permanent Diaconate for his diocese and the Director of Diaconal Formation for an international Catholic college. Deacon Nick has also served as a diocesan advisor on pastoral renewal, a diocesan consultant in adult formation and has written catechetical programs for various dioceses. He was a co-founder of the School of the Annunciation, England. Donnelly is the author of over eighteen books and worked for EWTN GB as online news editor until he was suspended for criticising Pope Francis. He runs the twitter site @protectthefaith which has 21,000 followers. He is the sponsor of The Bethlehem Declaration.

Reprinted with permission from Gloria TV

Share











