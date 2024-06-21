Whistleblower doctor refuses to be intimidated by gov’t after exposing transgender surgeries on minors

Dr. Eithan Haim described how ''three heavily armed U.S. Marshals came to my front door to inform me that I was being indicted by the United States Department of Justice for four federal felonies, facing up to 10 years in prison, for fulfilling my oath as a doctor, for protecting these children.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The Texas whistleblower doctor who exposed the illegal transgender procedures being conducted at the world’s largest children’s clinic and who is now being indicted by President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has confirmed he will fight the federal government to protect children from the “dominant political ideology” of transgenderism.

Dr. Eithan Haim, who identified himself earlier this year as the anonymous whistleblower who provided evidence of the ongoing so-called “sex-change procedures” for children as young as 11 to Manhattan Institute journalist Christopher Rufo last year, went on the Steve Bannon Show to discuss the federal government’s efforts to put him behind bars for “upholding his oath as a doctor” “to do no harm.”

“Just last week on Tuesday morning, three heavily armed U.S. Marshals came to my front door to inform me that I was being indicted by the United States Department of Justice for four federal felonies, facing up to 10 years in prison, for fulfilling my oath as a doctor, for protecting these children, for standing up to this dominant political ideology,” Haim said. “And we’re going to take this trial.”

Lamenting that he may miss the birth of his first daughter, Haim said the government was targeting him for exposing their flagship agenda item.

“It’s just me and my wife, and we have our first daughter on the way, and they’re trying to take that away from me. I might miss the birth of my first daughter. So we got to fight this,” he said.

Detailing the lie he had exposed when the Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) claimed it was no longer performing transgender procedures on minors after Attorney General Ken Paxton’s announcement that the procedures could be subject to criminal investigation as “child abuse,” Haim told Bannon that the hospital “was trying to cover themselves” from such investigations to “avoid” legal liability but had continued and expanded the procedures “behind closed doors.”

“Because I worked there … I knew that this was a lie. I knew this was a lie because I was doing surgery there, and the people who were doing these surgeries had told me they had not only continued it but expanded it.”

Haim recounted that at a certain point he realized the transgender surgery program “was an institutional line priority.”

“It was being prioritized at the highest levels. So I had a responsibility to do something about it, a responsibility as an individual, but also as a surgeon,” he said, citing his oath “to do no harm.”

Within 24 hours of the initial exposure of the program, the Texas legislature banned the procedures with bipartisan support.

In 2023, Rufo published an interview with a then-anonymous ex-employee of the hospital about TCH’s gender clinic, where he said Dr. Richard Ogden Roberts did not hesitate to prescribe cross-sex hormones and mastectomies to gender-confused children whose medical records indicated “serious mental health issues,” including autism, that better explained their personal strife and indicated “transitioning” would not alleviate their depression and anxiety.

EXCLUSIVE: A whistleblower at Texas Children’s exposed the hospital’s secret child sex-change program. The Biden Administration threatened to prosecute him. Now, Dr. Eitan Haim has decided to reveal his identity, so he can speak the truth about transgender medicine. pic.twitter.com/XOcdQj1FKQ

— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 10, 2024

This past week, a second whistleblower came forward to expose further details about the “gender transition” practices at TCH, accusing the hospital of billing Medicaid for underage “reassignment” procedures in violation of state law.

On Tuesday, Rufo published a report based on an interview with TCH nurse Vanessa Sivadge, who recalls the sharp increase in so-called “transgender children” seen by the facility starting in 2021, many of whom displayed underlying issues such as depression, anxiety, addiction, suicidal thoughts and actions, physical abuse, and discomfort with puberty, whose dysphoria was encouraged rather than treated.

Now, the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted the small-town surgeon alleging violation of HIPAA privacy laws, targeting him for defying their latest sexual fad.

“I refuse to back down, because what they rely on is my subservience, for me to kneel,” the Texan doctor declared. “But I know that, if I do that, what kind of world am I delivering my daughter into?”

Paxton’s office has said it is investigating the charges of Medicaid fraud. On Friday, journalist Maddie Rowley reported that a “group of Texas legislators is assembling in Austin to discuss a potential investigation into Texas Children’s Hospital’s child sex-change program.”

Haim was joined on the Steve Bannon Show by conservative journalist Brandon Showalter, who has documented the destructive effects of transgender ideology on the families of children who been swept into the lie that they were born into the wrong kind of body and can change their sex.

Calling out gender ideology as the “ruthless dogma that now governs so many of our medical institutions,” Showalter denounced “the lengths to which these medical institutions will go to hide, and manipulate, and twist perceptions,” likening the TCH attempted cover-up to the similar 2022 cover-up of gender procedures at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Lying and deceit is par for the course when gender ideology shows up on the scene, especially in the medical realm … This is the raison d’etre of today’s left,” he said. “When they are in charge of government agencies, they will ruthlessly adhere to this dogma. This is the be-all, end-all, this is the cult-dogma that has filled the void in our country. And now the weaponization of the federal bureaucracy is going after doctors that try to raise the alarm and expose what’s really going on.”

Transgender hormonal and surgical interventions are known to cause lifelong mental and physical damage and exacerbate psychological issues in those subjected to them.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners have attested to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

Some such physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an exposé last year about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

