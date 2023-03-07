Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin exposes how FBI shifted ‘threat tag’ onto pro-lifers after Dobbs ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – An FBI whistleblower is alleging that the nation’s top law enforcement agency shifted its threat tag to focus on pro-lifers after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade despite the ruling provoking violent rage from supporters of legal abortion.

Fox News reported that it reviewed portions of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s interview with Special Agent Garret O’Boyle of the Wichita Resident Agency in the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office.

O’Boyle told the committee that the FBI created the threat tag “THREATSTOSCOTUS2022” after the release of the Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last June that was met with a wave of pro-abortion threats and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches, as well as a man who wanted to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The threat tag initially seemed reasonable in that environment, he said, but soon “shifted and began focusing in on pro-life adherence […] When this threat tag came out, it was like, why are you focusing on pro-life people? It’s pro-choice people who are the ones protesting or otherwise threatening violence in front of Supreme Court justices’ houses.”

The agency was interested in “look[ing] into” pregnancy centers, O’Boyle said, and directed him to ask a pro-life confidential source “a bunch of questions about the threats to the Supreme Court. And even when I got that, I was like, why would this person know about those threats? He’s pro-life. Like, he’s not the one going and threatening the Supreme Court justices.”

O’Boyle also alleged that he was instructed to split the elements of one domestic terrorism case into four separate cases in order to inflate the impression of the threat so the FBI could tell Congress that “we need you to give us more money because look at how big of a threat all this domestic terrorism is.”

For speaking to Congress, O’Boyle was suspended, and “claimed the FBI prevented him from retrieving his personal belongings that were in storage with a company contracted by the FBI in Virginia. O’Boyle estimated that he spent approximately $10,000 to retrieve his personal belongings from the FBI storage,” Fox adds.

In response, the FBI reiterated its generic denials that it discriminates on the basis of political views or retaliates against personnel for speaking to Congress, without addressing specifics.

The use of federal law enforcement to retaliate against political opponents has been one of the most alarming facets of the Biden presidency.

Since January 2021, the administration has aggressively pursued individuals alleged to have participated in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol protesting the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory over predecessor Donald Trump. Last September, an FBI whistleblower, Special Agent Steve Friend, was suspended for protesting the excessive treatment of January 6 suspects accused only of nonviolent misdemeanors, as well as the bureau’s alleged manipulation of information to give the public an inflated perception of the “threat.”

