Whistleblower reveals pregnancy complications after COVID-19 vaccine

Albuquerque, NEW MEXCIO, March 9, 2021 (Abortion Free New Mexico) — Last month, Abortion Free New Mexico released a report on a woman from Michigan, who at 28 weeks of pregnancy, received the first dose of Pfizer’s BioNTech vaccine. She later delivered a nonviable 29-week old baby. Her baby had no heartbeat within three days of the vaccine and she reported the stillbirth directly to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) website attributing the vaccine to her baby’s death.

Abortion Free New Mexico continues to receive information from a whistleblower, who sits on a COVID-19 task force, who is concerned not only about these adverse reactions in pregnant women but also about how the media is not alerting the public to these reactions that are resulting in stillbirths at an alarming rate.

According to our whistleblower:

We’re up to 35 adverse pregnancy outcomes (preterm birth, miscarriage, spontaneous abortion) related to the ‘vaccine’ and 25 ‘birth defects’. There have been 925 deaths reported overall with about 300 of them within 2 days of getting the shot. These are just short term effects! There are also reports of ‘permanent disability’. There will be more later and by then it will be difficult to link them to the vaccine. This is VERY VERY bad and so many people have already been vaccinated. Many will develop severe autoimmune diseases like MS, infertility, & prion diseases, thrombocytopenia, alzheimers, nonspecific brain damage, lung immunopathology, multiple organ failure. I guess most of the doctors don’t understand the science. I can’t believe more aren’t fighting this. It’s against the Nuremberg code and a horrible crime against humanity. Since the embryo/fetus is so quickly developing they’re a good indicator of toxicity. The other scientists on my team seem ‘afraid’ to say anything and everything we put out is filtered through the politicians before THEY decide what gets told to the public.

None of the COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for pregnant women and are being distributed without full approval from the FDA on an emergency approval basis. In addition, All four of the vaccines currently being distributed are produced and/or tested with cell lines that originated from an aborted child.

According to the National Vaccine Information Center, as of February 18, 2021, there have been an additional 46 complications reported of pregnant women who have received a COVID 19 vaccine. These complications range from stillbirth, premature delivery due to spontaneous rupture of amniotic fluid, abnormal fetal heart rate and more. Complications are occurring both early and late in the pregnancies.

Tara Shaver, spokeswoman for Abortion Free New Mexico issued the following statement:

Pregnant women are being mislead to believe that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID 19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy. However, our whistleblower who is currently working on a COVID 19 task-force is very concerned about the large amount of adverse short term effects already being reported, especially in pregnant women. In addition, it is disturbing that OBGYN doctors are advising pregnant women to take the vaccines. In one instance two doctors, in Virginia, made this recommendation and within two days a woman miscarried her baby. This vaccine is leaving a trail of devastated mothers and who knows what the long term fertility issues may be for these women. The COVID 19 vaccines being administered to pregnant women must be halted immediately. These vaccines should not be promoted by the medical community as safe because the evidence is mounting that they, in fact, are not. VAERS report of woman who miscarried her nearly 9-week old unborn baby after receiving the Moderna COVID19 vaccine.

Addendum from Operation Rescue

Excerpts from a report published by The Epoch Times discuss additional medical concerns regarding the use of COVID-19 vaccinations on pregnant and lactating women, and the use of alternatives. We are presenting this for informational purposes only. Consult your doctor before taking supplements or drugs.

Dr. Shelley Cole, MD, an OB-GYN and a member of America’s Frontline Doctors, says it’s concerning that a vaccine still in an experimental phase is being recommended to pregnant and lactating women and that science is no longer protecting them. “As an obstetrician-gynecologist, it is a concern,” Cole told The Epoch Times. “We’re [now] throwing science and the scientific medicine method out the window and jeopardizing pregnancies and future pregnancies.” “It concerns me that the CDC says that there are no studies, but it’s okay to get it and you don’t even need to discuss it with your doctor,” Cole added. “I mean this is the opposite of everything that the scientific models and methods, and standard of care has been for a century.” *** Cole—while certified in OB-GYN, now focusing only on gynecology—has treated over 550 patients with COVID-19, and says she understands the fear pregnant women may have of contracting a severe illness from COVID-19. But she disagrees with the CDC, saying people have the option of being treated early with hydroxychloroquine instead of waiting until the disease progresses requiring hospitalization. She also recommends taking 1000 milligrams of vitamin C twice a day and “2000 to 5000, international units a day” of vitamin D to help strengthen the immune system. Individuals should discuss with their physician before taking the supplements. “So it is scary, it is scary, but the vast majority of women that are pregnant are under the age of 40, the death rate is extremely low,” Cole said. “And people do not have to go to the hospital if they’re treated early, or if they use early prevention.” “Now hydroxychloroquine is safe to use in pregnant women, it’s safe to use in any age group, it’s safe to use in breastfeeding women,” she added. — The Epoch Times, “3 Dozen Cases of Spontaneous Miscarriages, Stillbirths Occurring After COVID-19 Vaccination” published March 1, 2021.

Originally printed by Abortion Free New Mexico and Operation Rescue on March 3, 2021. Reprinted with permission.

