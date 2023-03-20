Whistleblower says exposing China’s election meddling in Canada must be done despite the risk

The Canadian Security and Intelligence Service official said he felt he had to speak out for the good of the country after government leaders repeatedly ignored his warnings.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) official who has been steadily leaking confidential information to the media regarding alleged interference in Canada’s elections by China said exposing interference must be done to protect the future of the integrity of the process.

In an opinion titled “Why I blew the whistle on Chinese interference in Canada’s elections” published by the Globe and Mail last Friday, the whistleblower author detailed in full the reasons behind the steady leaking of information, which could come with severe consequences.

The CSIS whistleblower said, “I swore an oath. Not to party or to person, but to my country, to its democratic institutions and to my fellow Canadians.”

“When I first became aware of the significance of the threat posed by outside interference to our democratic institutions, I worked – as have many unnamed and tireless colleagues – to equip our leaders with the knowledge and the tools needed to take action against it,” the whistleblower wrote.

The whistleblower noted that as months and years passed, there grew a threat in Canada regarding election meddling by foreign states and that “serious action remained unforthcoming.”

“I endeavored, alone and with others, to raise concerns about this threat directly to those in a position to hold our top officials to account. Regrettably, those individuals were unable to do so,” the whistleblower wrote.

In recent weeks, there has been a steady and ongoing stream of leaks from this author detailing how the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) has been allegedly interfering in Canada’s most recent federal elections.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under mounting pressure to investigate alleged CCP interference, on Wednesday appointed an “independent special rapporteur” in lieu of a public inquiry that MPs from all opposition parties had requested.

However, the “independent” rapporteur is former Governor General David Johnston, who is a longtime family friend and member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation. The opposition Conservative Party of Canada blasted the appointment.

According to the whistleblower, despite the revelations being troubling, there is no evidence that “foreign interference dictated the present composition of our federal government.”

“Nor do I believe that any of our elected leaders is a traitor to our country,” the whistleblower wrote.

“Nonetheless, the growing impact of foreign interference on our ability to enjoy a free and fair political process is undeniable.”

In comments sent to LifeSiteNews, former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney said it is his opinion that there is ever-growing frustration in CSIS regarding “inaction” by the Trudeau government.

“My sense is that continuing inaction by the federal government in the face of mounting evidence has fueled tremendous anxiety and frustration within CSIS,” Mulroney noted.

“This has been exacerbated by the tendency of the Prime Minister and his colleagues to move the goal posts, arguing that we have nothing to worry about so long as the ultimate result Canada-wide was not affected.”

Last week, Mulroney said there is “abundant evidence” showing how the CCP has in place a long-term plan to persuade and groom Canadian politicians at all levels of government to be favorable to the regime.

Whistleblower: ‘Will this mean the end of my career? Who will take care of my family if I go to prison?’

The whistleblower mentioned that the decision to discuss the “threat” of foreign election meddling with Canadian journalists was “not an easy one” to make.

The whistleblower said, “In this line of work, the question of whether or not to blow the whistle rarely arrives unaccompanied by other ones.”

“I asked myself: Can I do this while mitigating the risk to our country’s sources and methods? Will this mean the end of my career? Who will take care of my family if I go to prison?

According to the whistleblower, there was no “personal complaint against our political leaders, against our national security community or against the Liberal Party” as a reason for deciding to leak information.

“Indeed, I have voted for the latter in past elections and hope to be able to do so again one day. Neither was my decision taken out of any special animus toward the government of the People’s Republic of China, despite its driving involvement in these affairs,” the whistleblower wrote.

The whistleblower contends that the reason behind the leaks is to provide the public with information that “I believe to be in the interest of all Canadians.”

“We as a country would begin a much deeper conversation about what it is that we expect of our government. I hoped that we could launch a conversation about how to improve transparency, how to enhance accountability, how to protect all members of our society against external threats, and ultimately, about how we continue to pursue a system of governance that best serves all of its citizens,” the whistleblower wrote.

While the overall scandal has been brewing for some time, the issue really took off on February 17 when the Globe and Mail, citing CSIS documents, reported that “an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.”

Matters were made worse on February 24 when Global News broke a story that showed Trudeau was made aware of these allegations but did not take action.

Last week, the Globe and Mail reported that China’s diplomatic mission in Vancouver was “actively” interfering in local municipal politics as. This information was gleaned from a CSIC report it was privy to viewing from a confidential source.

According to the Globe and Mail whistleblower, the threat of interference “had grown, and it had become increasingly clear that no serious action was being considered. Worse still, evidence of senior public officials ignoring interference was beginning to mount.”

‘This is not a partisan issue’

According to the whistleblower, it was necessary to come forward to leak confidential information regarding CCP election meddling.

The whistleblower said the issue of CCP election meddling is not a “partisan issue” or a “China issue.”

“Your fellow progressive Canadians, your fellow conservative Canadians, and your fellow Chinese Canadians are all just that: Canadians. In having this conversation, we must resist the reflex to reduce the challenge that faces us to one of us versus them,” the whistleblower wrote.

“We must recognize that protecting our civic values should not, need not and cannot come at the cost of abandoning our commitment to diversity and multiculturalism. We must come together as a national community and ask ourselves how we can do better – this time, the next time, and all the times that follow.”

The whistleblower said that as for what could happen in the future, “if and when the time comes, I will take my lumps for my part in this.”

“I will do so without resentment or regret, knowing that while what I have done may be unlawful, I cannot say that it was wrong,” the whistleblower noted.

“I will serve my country, I will serve the democratic institutions on which it is founded and I will most certainly serve my fellow Canadians.”

The whistleblower then noted that there is a concern that Canada is lacking in people who are “willing and able to risk the consequences of standing by their principles.”

“So to my fellow Canadians: If you can, please work together to ensure that we are among the last public servants that will ever feel compelled to take that risk,” the whistleblower wrote.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

During testimony before the House of Commons ethics committee last week as well, Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Cheuk Kwan revealed that he witnessed firsthand proxies of the CCP take busloads of people to vote for their preferred nomination candidate.

Share











