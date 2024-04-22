Whistleblower tells Dr. Phil about transgender surgeries damaging young people, doctors covering it up

Jamie Reed told Dr. Phil that young people were ‘begging to have body parts put back on within months of having surgeries’ and that workers were encouraged to keep quiet about it at the Washington University Transgender Center where she worked.

(LifeSiteNews) — Television psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw recently interviewed “gender transition” industry whistleblower Jamie Reed, exposing mainstream apolitical audiences to a harrowing array of details about its harms to children and medical professionals’ indifference to them.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, Reed identifies as “queer woman, and politically to the left of Bernie Sanders.” She is “married” to a woman who identifies as a man and is the founder of the “LGBT Courage Coalition,” a group of self-described “Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender adults who are concerned with the current state of gender medicine for children & the silencing of diverse viewpoints.”

In early 2023, she went public about her resignation the previous November from her job as a case worker at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where she said she “had the broadest perspective on our existing and prospective patients,” through which she witnessed how “the way the American medical system is treating these patients is the opposite of the promise we make to ‘do no harm.’”

On April 11, Reed appeared on Dr. Phil Primetime to tell her story and share details of what she saw.

Young girls who picked up their interest in “transitioning” from social media, she said, “would come in, and they would almost have the exact same storyline, too, like they learned what to say from a video to explain, ‘Oh, no, really, I’ve felt this way from early childhood,’ but a lot of their parents couldn’t remember anything like that.”

Despite the U.S. medical establishment’s aggressive defense of so-called “gender-affirming care,” Reed described there being “very few written protocols or guidelines,” with one practitioner even describing their “work” as “flying the plane as we built it.” Reed summarized the doctors as “acting like they’re God when it comes to medically ‘transitioning’ children.”

READ: UK’s National Health Service to stop prescribing puberty blockers to gender-confused children

“I saw a young person who was begging to have their breasts put back on after having surgery,” she recalled, which was far from an isolated incident. “We were encouraged not to make a big deal out of it and definitely not to tell other families. I couldn’t continue to be silent on it.”

“We started to see patients who were experiencing very significant medical harms being rushed to the emergency room with lacerations requiring stitches,” she told McGraw. “We had patients contact us who were begging to have body parts put back on within months of having surgeries.”

“The thing that kept happening is every time I would raise concerns and ask about the protocols and ask about the guidelines — this is just how the industry works, if a child says they’re ‘trans’ there’s no questioning it,” she went on. “We just say, ‘Yep, you’re trans, what would you like?’”

A stunned Dr. Phil asked, “you’re telling me that a 12- or 13-year-old, who can’t decide which pajamas to wear, can come in and say, ‘I’ve decided that I want to transition,’ and with no more than a couple of hours or two visits — not even a couple of hours, two visits — they say ‘Okay, start taking this, start doing this,’ which alters their biochemistry in a way that you can’t come back from?” Reed confirmed that was correct.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

READ: Another European country just dealt a devastating blow to the transgender movement

In summer 2023, the Biden administration’s own U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) released a since-deleted report that acknowledged “lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults are more likely than straight adults to use substances, experience mental health conditions including major depressive episodes, and experience serious thoughts of suicide.”

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

Some such physicians have been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an exposé last year about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Yet while mounting evidence against youth “gender transitions” is prompting European nations such as the United Kingdom and France, which are normally to the left of the U.S., to move away from the practice, in America, the Biden administration continues to dig in its heels, insisting that surgical and chemical mutilation are “best practices,” calling the denial of such procedures to minors “close to sinful,” and baselessly blaming the suicides of gender-confused children on failure to promote young people’s “fundamental right and freedom to be who they are.”

Share











