White House calls concerns about girls’ safety against male athletes ‘a dangerous thing to say’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday responded to concerns about the potential dangers of girls being forced to compete against boys in school sports, arguing that it’s criticism of transgender competitors in sports that’s dangerous, not the unequal competition itself.

Jean-Pierre made the remarks in a Tuesday press briefing after a reporter spoke about proposed changes to Title IX that would make bans on males in female sports illegal. The reporter asked the Biden administration to weigh in on that proposal in response to parents’ concerns and in light of a recent open letter signed by 72 elite female athletes arguing that “forcing female athletes … to compete against biological males is not only unfair, it is discriminatory and illegal.”

“What would the administration say to parents out there who have daughters, let’s say in high school, for example, who are worried that their daughter may have to compete against a male, a person born male … in physical competition, and [they are] worried about their daughter’s safety?” the reporter asked.

“So, look, what you’re alluding to is basically saying that transgender kids are dangerous,” Jean-Pierre responded. “It sounds like that’s what you’re saying. You’re saying that their safety is at risk.”

“You’re laying out a broad example or explanation of what could potentially happen,” she continued. “And that is dangerous. That is a dangerous thing to say, that essentially transgender kids, we’re talking about, are dangerous.”

Jean-Pierre’s comments come in spite of the fact that scientific research affirms that men have inherent physical capabilities that give them a competitive edge over women in sports — capabilities that aren’t eliminated through the use of cross-sex hormones.

As LifeSiteNews has reported, men and boys are seizing a growing number of opportunities and wins from female athletic competitors as public schools, colleges, and national leagues have caved to transgender ideology.

In response, numerous states, including South Dakota, Indiana, Florida, and Wyoming, have moved to enact legislation reaffirming biological reality in a bid to ensure women’s competitions remain just for women. Some sporting leagues have also responded to pressure by barring participants from competing in categories that don’t correspond to their biological sex or creating new categories just for gender-confused athletes.

