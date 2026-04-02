White House celebrates Trump’s ‘bold actions’ to end ‘transgender insanity’

The Trump White House is touting the administration’s work to halt ‘gender transitions’ for minors, defund transgender ideology, protect women’s sports, and more.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The White House issued a statement this week celebrating one year of “End[ing] Democrats’ ‘Transgender for Everybody’ Insanity,” touting President Donald Trump’s actions so far to curb woke ideology in federal regulations pertaining to gender.

“Two years ago today, the Biden Administration desecrated Easter Sunday with a ‘transgender’ message that elevated radical leftist ideology over faith, family, and biological truth,” begins the March 31 statement. “This Easter season, the Trump Administration is celebrating a decisive victory: the swift and unrelenting dismantling of subversive, woke policies that endangered children, eroded women’s rights, assaulted common sense, and dragged America toward moral and cultural decline.”

The document summarizes Trump’s record on gender issues since returning to office, starting with a formal declaration that the federal government only recognizes “two immutable sexes: male and female”; as well as banning “federal funding, sponsorship, or promotion of” gender “transition” procedures on minors (which has prompted “more than three dozen” medical systems to halt such practices); ending federal funding for gender ideology and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) curricula in public education (including U.S. service academies and training programs); as well as funding to institutions that require women to compete against males in sex-specific athletic programs.

“The Department of War [Defense] reinstated standards requiring service members to serve according to their biological sex, banned [so-called] transgender individuals from military service where it conflicts with readiness and cohesion, and prohibited taxpayer funds for sex change procedures,” it continued, while a review by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services “confirmed the lack of medical or scientific evidence supporting” child “transitions.”

It ended direct funding for “sex-change” operations; directed enforcement of rules keeping males out of female bathrooms, lockers, and shelters; cut “billions of dollars” in state grants to gender ideology programs, and required passports and other federal identifying documents to accurately record biological sex.

“These bold actions have shattered years of Democrat extremism, rescued a generation of children from irreversible harm, restored biological truth, and reclaimed America’s commitment to fairness, science, and sanity,” the White House declared. “In the Trump Administration, truth, strength, and moral clarity are once again guiding our nation forward.”

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that “reassignment” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Inclusion of gender-confused individuals in opposite-sex sports, meanwhile, is promoted by leftists as a matter of “inclusivity,” but critics note that indulging “transgender” athletes undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities.

Critics also warn that forcing girls to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be negated by hormone suppression.

Trump’s opposition to these and other outgrowths of gender-fluid ideology may have been enough to secure his narrow victory in 2024 over Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris. Post-election polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted instead for Trump.

Share









