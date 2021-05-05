White House declares Biden will keep using bully pulpit to promote transgender dogma

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The White House reiterated President Joe Biden’s support for the transgender agenda Tuesday by declaring his intentions to continue speaking out, touting his executive actions, and leaving open the possibility that the U.S. Justice Department might take action against states that continue to make policy on the basis of biological reality.

“Well, certainly the president has put in place — has signed executive orders, he’s also used the power of the bully pulpit and his presidency to convey that transgender rights are human rights, and that is the view and belief of his administration and how he expects policies to be implemented,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a reporter from the pro-LGBT Washington Blade.

“That includes ensuring that transgender youth have the opportunity to play sports and to be treated equally in states across the country, so he will look to members of his administration to implement what his view and what his value is as president,” she continued. As for whether the Biden administration will intervene to block state laws ensuring that female student athletes only have to compete against other actual females, Psaki said simply, “I will leave that to the Department of Justice.”

Among Biden’s first actions upon taking office was signing an executive order declaring his intentions to interpret “nondiscrimination” laws in such a way as to require recognition of “sexual orientation and gender identity” in a wide variety of contexts, which in practice means supporting gender-confused biological males’ access to women’s athletic programs, restrooms, and housing.

In March, he commemorated International Women’s Day by issuing a pair of executive orders establishing a White House Gender Policy Council and directing the U.S. Department of Education to undertake a comprehensive review of “all existing regulations, orders, guidance documents, policies, and any other similar agency actions” for compliance with his LGBT agenda. Biden also reversed the Trump administration’s ban on gender dysphoria in the military, displayed the transgender flag at the White House, and even appointed a gender-confused man, Rachel Levine, to a prominent post at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.