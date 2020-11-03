White House election day tweet: Trump is ‘most fearless pro-life President in American history’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a tweet posted today, the White House called attention to President Trump’s pro-life record.

Citing his reinstatement and expansion of the Mexico City policy (now called “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance”) which prohibits federal funding of abortion internationally and his urging of Congress to ban late-term abortion, the White House called Trump “the most fearless pro-life President in American history.

President @realDonaldTrump is the most fearless pro-life President in American history.



He has reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy, urged Congress to pass legislation banning late-term abortion, and his Administration will always stand on the side of life. pic.twitter.com/3b98xj8xal — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 3, 2020

Pro-life voters have many reasons to favor Trump, not least of which is the fact that he is the only American president to have addressed the March for Life in person. After his first 100 days in office, LifeSiteNews was able to list the a number of pro-life achievements:

Made strong pro-life appointments to key positions, including Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, HHS Secretary Tom Price, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway;

Reinstated the Mexico City Policy to stop tax dollars paying for abortions overseas;

Defunded the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), "which is complicit in China's birth limitation policy that includes forced abortion";

Enacted the Congressional Review Act H.J. Res 43 to allow states the option to prioritize Title X funding away from Planned Parenthood — "undoing Obama's gift to Planned Parenthood that forced states to fund the abortion giant";

Confirmed pro-life Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and "kept his promise to only appoint pro-life justices to the Supreme Court” by confirming Judge Gorsuch;

Supported legislation in the U.S. House that repeals Obamacare and redirects taxpayer funding from Planned Parenthood to community health centers.

To these early pro-life actions, others can be added, even in the current year.

In January, “the HHS Office for Civil Rights announced that it issued a Notice of Violation to the state of California, formally notifying the Golden State that it cannot impose universal abortion coverage mandates on health insurance plans and issuers in violation of federal conscience laws.”

In June, the Trump administration withheld another $32 million from the UN’s Population Fund under the Kemp-Kasten amendment, which prohibits giving federal funds to organizations supporting coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization. In September, he signed the Born Alive Executive Order “to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve.”

Most recently, Trump nominated the pro-life judge, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court and she was confirmed last week. He had pledged to appoint pro-life judges during his tenure, and of the 200 judicial nominees who have been confirmed by the senate, 20 have been listed by the pro-abortion NARAL as “anti-choice.”

