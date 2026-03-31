White House investigating Ilhan Omar as JD Vance accuses her of ‘immigration fraud’

Vice President JD Vance alleges Rep. Ilhan Omar engaged in ‘immigration fraud’ and says the White House is now exploring legal avenues to ‘get justice for the American people.’

(The Daily Signal) — Vice President JD Vance alleges that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) committed immigration fraud.

“Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” he said when asked if Omar committed fraud by conservative activist and podcast host Benny Johnson on The Benny Johnson Show.

Omar is a founding member of “the squad,” a far-left progressive faction of the Democratic Party. She immigrated to the United States from Somalia in 1995 and was naturalized in 2000.

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Vance announced that the White House is now looking into what can be done to “get justice for the American people.”

Omar has been accused of fraud on multiple accounts since her first run for the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016. At the time, she called the claims “absurd and offensive,” in a statement to a Minnesota Fox affiliate.

If Omar were to be found guilty of immigration fraud, she could face removal from Congress and denaturalization, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance Officially CONFIRMS that Rep. Ilhan Omar Committed Immigration Fraud: “Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America” The VP says the White House is going to “go after” Omar for these crimes. “What… pic.twitter.com/01Kwd3kKMR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

Vance and Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, are investigating the Somali-born congresswoman, according to the vice president.

Vance told Johnson the investigation is asking questions like, “What are the legal remedies now that we know she’s committed immigration fraud? How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually build the case to actually get some justice for the American people?”

Fox News has previously reported that Republicans and Trump administration officials were looking into whether or not Omar lied about her last name on immigration documents.



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The president recently tapped Vance to lead the White House’s new task force. “This is not just the theft of the American people’s money,” Vance said at the first anti-fraud task force meeting on Friday. “It is also the theft of critical services that the American people rely on.”

The congresswoman has not yet responded to the new claims from Vance but did appear at the “No Kings” protest in Minnesota this weekend.

“To me, America was a beacon of hope, a place where freedom wasn’t just a word but was a promise,” Omar said on stage Saturday at the largest No Kings protest in the country. “I arrived here when I was 12 years old. I could have never imagined the day would come when we were staring down this kind of creeping authoritarianism in the United States of America.”

Somaliland Shows Ilhan Omar May Have Committed Severe Immigration Fraud | @TheTonus Did Ilhan Omar and her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, change their names to conceal their father’s alleged war crimes and identity when migrating to the West? Somaliland, a partially recognized… pic.twitter.com/8MZHIVRaw9 — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) March 21, 2026

Omar did not respond to The Daily Signal’s request for comment.

Reprinted with permission from The Daily Signal.

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