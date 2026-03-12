White House officially removes Carrie Prejean Boller from Religious Liberty Commission

'The only Catholic woman who opposes Zionism was removed as a prelude to the Iran war,' Carrie Prejean Boller claimed.

(LifeSiteNews) – Carrie Prejean Boller’s removal from the Trump administration’s Religious Liberty Commission has been officially finalized, per a White House notice Boller shared on X.

The commission, tasked with recommending to the White House “steps to secure domestic religious liberty and identifying opportunities to further the cause of religious liberty around the world,” held its fifth meeting on February 9 (video part 1, video part 2), this one to hear testimony and insights on anti-Semitic harassment and intimidation, particularly on college campuses.

The event gained national attention through the contributions of Boller, the former Miss California who caused a stir in 2009 for defending natural marriage and has since become a parental rights advocate. Boller engaged the other panelists in heated debate about Zionism (a hotly disputed term with different meanings depending on religious or secular contexts), which she declared incompatible with Catholic teaching.

She asked various panelists whether that made her anti-Semitic in their view, whether criticism of Israel or Zionism automatically constitutes anti-Semitism, and whether they favored restrictions on anti-Semitic or anti-Zionist speech. The rest of the panel agreed the answer to those questions was “no,” but some drew a distinction based on how one defines “Zionism,” and argued that denying Israel’s right to exist and/or Jews’ right to a homeland would be anti-Semitic.

Boller also challenged panelists to condemn Israel’s conduct in its war against Hamas in Gaza, denied that podcaster Candace Owens was anti-Semitic, and pressed Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon about slain Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk’s interactions with a Jewish donor who had objected to Kirk’s closeness with anti-Israel influencer Tucker Carlson.

After the panel, the commission’s chair, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, announced Boller had been removed for, he claimed, attempting to “hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue.”

On Thursday, Boller shared a brief letter she received from Mary Sprowls of the Presidential Personnel Office notifying her of the termination of her position, “effective immediately.”

🚨President Trump officially removes me from the Religious Liberty Commission for exercising my Religious Liberty. The only Catholic woman who opposes Zionism was removed as a prelude to the Iran war. This is the email I received from the White House informing me that my… pic.twitter.com/Fk2IOgqsEz — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) March 12, 2026

“The only Catholic woman who opposes Zionism was removed as a prelude to the Iran war,” Boller claimed. She also shared a letter she addressed to President Donald Trump, expressing shock that she was notified in such a way rather than being told by Trump personally, and blaming “Zionist heretics” Patrick and Trump spiritual adviser Pastor Paula White-Cain for the “witch hunt against me.”

“For nearly 20 years I have stood by you,” she wrote. “I attended both of your inaugurations. I went to your rallies. I defended you publicly when it was not popular to do so. I stood by you when you were called every name imaginable. I defended you against the Never Trumpers you surround yourself with today. I wore the red Make America Great Again hat proudly when it was not popular, or even safe, to do so because I believed in what you were fighting for. Now, I don’t even recognize you.”

Boller’s critics argue her performance at the February 9 hearing evidenced a fixation on foreign policy issues and theological debate rather than the domestic religious discrimination the panel was charged with examining. Her defenders say she was actually removed merely for dissenting from the pro-Israel disposition of the rest of the panel and most of the Trump administration.

