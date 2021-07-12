White House: Opponents of door-to-door vaccine campaign ‘literally killing people’

July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that those opposed to government representatives going door-to-door urging Americans to take an experimental COVID-19 injection are “literally killing people.”

Psaki made the comment to reporters in response to South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who publicly denounced the administration’s newly announced initiative.

Gov. McMaster was among several conservative leaders who vehemently pushed back against the door-to-door policy, calling it “coercing” and “a breach of privacy.”

In a letter addressed to the state department, McMaster said it is a “South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated ... not the government’s.”

“Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the State’s vaccination efforts,” McMaster wrote.

During a media briefing Friday, Psaki implied that McMaster is “literally killing people” by pushing back against government’s overreach.

“The failure to provide accurate public health information, including the efficacy of vaccines and the accessibility of them to people across the country, including South Carolina, is literally killing people, so maybe they should consider that,” Psaki said.

Meanwhile Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) tweeted that he had directed his state’s health department “to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!”

I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri! — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 8, 2021

Similarly, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote a letter to President Joe Biden saying that he, along with many other Arizonans, had been “greatly alarmed by [the] White House indicating it might be in possession of medical records revealing the contact information of Americans who have not been vaccinated.”

“If this is the case,” he wrote, “this is a severe breach of privacy, and I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona.”

Brnovich added that Americans “do not trust government intrusion or the politicization of the health care process,” and that “[if] Americans are on the fence about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, it would be most inappropriate for bureaucrats to single them out, regardless of motives or intentions.”

Members of the media, as well as Democrats and nominally Republican politicians, have been quick to support the door-to-door strategy and deride its opponents.

Xavier Becerra, the radically pro-abortion Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, said “it’s absolutely the government’s business” to know who is vaccinated and who isn't.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump for supposedly inciting the Janaury 6 Capitol riot), mocked “‘tough guy’ politicians” who have opposed the door-to-door strategy, telling them to “get vaccinated.”

Republican Outrage of the week- “door to door” vaccines. OH NO. All these “tough guy” politicians pretending this is a real threat, all do door to door campaigning. It’s so nice to live so comfortably that this is what consumes us and not real problems. Get vaccinated — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) July 10, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, told CNN’s Jake Tapper that remarks made at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend celebrating the government’s failure to pressure the majority of Americans into taking the experimental shot were “horrifying.”

Former New York Times writer Alex Berenson, who has written extensively in opposition to the COVID-19 narrative, won rousing applause at CPAC in Texas over the weekend when he said “the government was hoping that they could sort of sucker 90 percent of the population into getting vaccinated, and it isn't happening.”

Fauci, who has been attempting to generate anxiety about the allegedly more dangerous “Delta variant” of the coronavirus and recently told Americans who decline to take an experimental drug to “get over it,” said he doesn’t understand why Americans would celebrate the government’s failure to push most Americans to get the jab.

“It's horrifying,” Fauci said. “I mean, they are cheering about someone saying that it's a good thing for people not to try and save their lives.”

As debate over the door-to-door strategy heats up, prominent Democrats are fighting for more control over information about the coronavirus and vaccines.

According to Politico, “Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages.”

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz told Politico “[w]e are steadfastly committed to keeping politics out of the effort to get every American vaccinated.”

“When we see deliberate efforts to spread misinformation, we view that as an impediment to the country’s public health and will not shy away from calling that out,” Munoz said.

