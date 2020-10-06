White House physician: Trump ‘reports no symptoms’ of coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – After President Donald Trump’s discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center yesterday, his doctor said today that Trump has no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Sean P. Conley, Physician to the President, said in a memo released today:

This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more.

On Thursday evening, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, Trump was given “a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,” with the addition of “zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin,” according to the White House. Melania Trump had “only a headache and a mild cough.” The other members of their family tested negative. Later that day, Conley recommended that Trump be admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center for monitoring and Remdesivir therapy.

On Saturday evening, Conley reported that Trump “completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication” and “remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen.” Trump’s medical team remained “cautiously optimistic” until his release on Monday.

According to a White House press release today, the Residence “adopted hospital-grade disinfection policies” beginning in March, and had “installed additional sanitation and filtration systems.”

