White House press sec Kayleigh McEnany says she’s having ‘no symptoms’ despite COVID-19 diagnosis 

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

October 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews.com) – In her first interview since being quarantined for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that she was feeling well.

“I’m having no symptoms,” she said. “You know, I am very blessed to have a mild case or just an asymptomatic case. My heart goes out to all those who have been affected by this and all those who have lost their lives.”

McEnany is just one of many in a growing list of White House officials and Republicans who have recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Besides President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, the list includes former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, current Trump advisors Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

McEnany turned her conversation with Hannity back to Trump’s accomplishments.

“I am pleased to see that our commander-in-chief is doing well. Watching him on that balcony, just showing that we will overcome. America will overcome, just as he is overcoming this illness. I think was a really nice moment for our country to see.”

RELATED:

White House physician: Trump ‘reports no symptoms’ of coronavirus