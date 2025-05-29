White House press secretary: US needs fewer ‘LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University’

‘The president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programs and state schools where they are promoting American values,’ Karoline Leavitt said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stunningly declared in a Fox News interview that the United States needs more young people trained in vocational programs where American values are promoted and “less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University.”

“The president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programs and state schools where they are promoting American values, but most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society: apprenticeships, electricians, plumbers — we need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University. And that’s what this administration’s position is,” Leavitt told Sean Hannity on Monday.

“And we also are not going to tolerate the illegal criminal, antisemitic behavior that we saw take place at Harvard and many other college campuses across the country,” she added.

Leavitt: “Electricians, plumbers — we need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University. And that’s what this administration’s position is.” pic.twitter.com/IwSYVrZ1sJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2025

Earlier this week, Trump said on social media “I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”

Jason Altmire, president and chief executive of Career Education Colleges and Universities, applauded Trump’s post: “The best way to support trade schools is to reduce the regulatory burden facing private career schools while increasing funding that allows students interested in the trades to choose the highest quality school.”

“President Trump has taken significant steps in this direction and we are optimistic that his announcement Monday will continue that momentum,” Altmire added.

Harvard University has come under heavy fire from the Trump White House in recent weeks.

In April, the administration moved to freeze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to America’s most famous Ivy League school. The move followed Harvard’s refusal to comply with the administration’s demand that it change its admissions and hiring policies.

In an April 11 letter to Harvard’s president, the Trump administration said that the university had “failed to live up to both the intellectual and civil rights conditions that justify federal investment.” The letter demanded that Harvard change its governance, adopt merit-based hiring, end DEI programs, and allow audits to ensure viewpoint diversity.

On April 15, Trump took to social media and said that “Harvard should lose its Tax-Exempt Status.”

Two weeks later, Trump doubled down.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status,” he said on Truth Social. “It’s what they deserve!”

Last week, the Trump administration told Harvard it could no longer enroll foreign students. Homeland Security Secretary Kirsti Noem explained that the school had engaged in “pro-terrorist conduct.”

Approximately 27% of Harvard’s current student body are international students.

The General Services Administration (GSA) is now about to take further action against Harvard.

“GSA understands that Harvard continues to engage in race discrimination, including in its admissions process and in other areas of student life,” says Josh Gruenbaum, the Federal Acquisition Service commissioner at GSA in a draft letter that will be sent to the school on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. “The statistical evidence of Harvard’s racial discrimination in their admissions — as revealed in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard — is shocking, to say the least.”

Harvard is currently suing to block the federal funding freeze, claiming that the cuts threaten the school’s academic freedom and First Amendment Rights.

Share











