WHO appoints Canadian LGBT activist to new transgender guidelines group

(LifeSiteNews) — The World Health Organization’s (WHO) appointment of a Canadian LGBT activist to its transgender guidelines group has sparked outrage on social media.

On December 18, the WHO announced that University of Alberta law professor and trans activist Florence Ashley, a man who has adopted a feminine appearance, will be part of a guideline development group (GDG) which will create transgender health guidelines.

“The guideline will focus in five areas: provision of gender-affirming care, including hormones; health workers education and training for the provision of gender-inclusive care; provision of health care for trans and gender diverse people who suffered interpersonal violence based in their needs; health policies that support gender-inclusive care, and legal recognition of self-determined gender identity,” WHO said in a press release.

Ashley’s appointment has met with criticism online, as he is an open supporter of providing children with puberty blockers despite the irreversible effects.

According to a 2019 article titled “Thinking an ethics of gender exploration: Against delaying transition for transgender and gender creative youth,” Ashley believes that “unbounded social transition and ready access to puberty blockers ought to be treated as the default option.”

“Youth who take puberty blockers have their options wide open, their bodies unaltered by either testosterone or estrogen,” he claimed.

Ashley did admit that “much remains unknown about the long-term effects of puberty blockers.” However, he maintained that they should still be used, citing some “limited empirical evidence and clinical experience.”

Similarly, in an article published by the American Psychological Association, Ashley argued that mental health “gender assessment” should not be a requirement for sex change procedures.

“There’s really no evidence that gender assessments work. On the contrary, they are predicated on stereotype considerations, arbitrary considerations, and just plainly irrelevant ones,” he said in a TikTok video promoting his article.

“Gender assessments are really an unnecessary form of gatekeeping,” he added.

One of the many, newly appointed trans members of the World Health Organization’s trans guidelines committee says there should be no mental health assessment prior to a person getting medical sex change drugs and surgeries. pic.twitter.com/SCzoKadmnm — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) January 7, 2024

Ashley has also been called out by Libs of TikTok for telling people to “be gay and do crime.”

“This is Florence Ashley,” Libs of TikTok warned. “A nonbinary law professor at @UAlbertaLaw who tells kids on tiktok to “be gay and do crime.” He was just appointed by the WHO to create the guidelines on child se* change surgeries.”

N0n-b1n*ry Law professor at @UAlbertaLaw tells people on tiktok to “be gay and do crime.” pic.twitter.com/4xoUJ4pcqN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 28, 2023

Many readers responded to the post to condemn Ashley’s appointment and call for the WHO and United Nations (UN) to be defunded.

In response to the backlash online and on alternative media sources, Ashely mocked those concerned, saying, “lol, go cry about it.”

“Anyone interested in applying for the position of my girlfriend?” he asked in another post.

Anyone interested in applying for the position of my girlfriend? 😉 https://t.co/1UejoNmMFQ — Florence Ashley (@ButNotTheCity) January 7, 2024

While the appointment is disappointing, it should not come as a surprise, given the WHO’s “Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE)” program.

The WHO claims that the CSE gives kids “accurate, age-appropriate information.” However, it then says sexual education should start at the age of 5 as per UN guidelines.

A report which was published by the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in collaboration with the WHO, told kids aged 5 to 8 that “people can show love for other people through touching and intimacy.”

