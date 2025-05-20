WHO assembly adopts ‘pandemic agreement’ binding countries to unified response

The World Health Organization’s newly adopted Pandemic Agreement binds member countries to a unified, WHO-directed response to future pandemics, raising concerns about national sovereignty and global control.

(LifeSiteNews) — The World Health Organization (WHO) assembly has adopted a “pandemic agreement” to regulate countries’ responses to future pandemics.

On May 20, member states of the WHO have approved the Pandemic Agreement, a treaty that critics have warned would give the globalist WHO increased power in the event of another “pandemic.”

The agreement began by “recognizing that the World Health Organization is the directing and coordinating authority on international health work, including on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

The agreement, which took three years to finalize, binds all countries that are part of the WHO. Notably, the United States, under the direction of President Donald Trump, is not part of the agreement.

According to the agreement, “the international spread of disease is a global threat with serious consequences for lives, livelihoods, societies and economies that calls for the widest possible international and regional collaboration, cooperation and solidarity with all people and countries, especially developing countries, and notably least developed countries and small island developing States.”

While the treaty repeatedly assures that it will reaffirm “the principle of the sovereignty of States in addressing public health matters,” it calls for a one state response, directed by the WHO, to future health crises.

“The Parties shall promote a One Health approach for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response,” the agreement declares.

Countries are expected to “take measures that it considers appropriate, aimed at promoting human, animal and environmental health, with support, as necessary and upon request, from the World Health Organization and other relevant intergovernmental organizations.”

As part of being prepared for a future “pandemic,” countries are instructed to “strengthen its national and, where appropriate, regional regulatory authority responsible for the authorization and approval of pandemic-related health products, including through technical assistance from, and cooperation with the World Health Organization.”

The treaty also forces countries to adopt medical practices that are deemed appropriate by the WHO, including experimental vaccines and other “safe and effective products.”

Countries are also instructed to prevent alleged misinformation surrounding a health crisis, while boosting confidence in the WHO’s credibility.

Agreement members are expected “conduct research and inform policies on factors that hinder or strengthen adherence to public health and social measures in a pandemic and trust in science and public health institutions, authorities and agencies.”

Adoption of the agreement comes despite warnings that it will undermine national sovereignty and could usher in a one-world government as the WHO would be given unprecedented power over countries in the event of another “pandemic.”

