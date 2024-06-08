WHO claims bird flu strain infected human for first time, has ‘potential for high public health impact’

The WHO said a new strain of bird flu jumped to humans for the first time and killed a man in Mexico, but Mexican authorities say the man died due to long-term diseases, and experts like Dr. Peter McCullough are pointing to gain-of-function research.

(LifeSiteNews) — The World Health Organization (WHO) said this week that a new strain of bird flu detected in humans for the first time has a “potential for high public health impact.”

According to officials, a 59-year-old man in Mexico with “multiple underlying conditions,” who died after battling a weeklong illness, tested positive for H5N2, a strain of bird flu that has never been seen in humans. That strain is not the same as the H5N1 bird flu that was recently reported in U.S. dairy farms.

The man’s relatives said that he was bedridden for other reasons for three weeks before becoming infected, after which he suffered “fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea and nausea,” according to the Daily Mail.

While the WHO described the illness as a “confirmed fatal case of human infection with avian influenza A(H5N2) virus,” Mexico’s health ministry said the death was due to underlying conditions that led to septic shock, Reuters reported.

“The diseases were long-term and caused conditions that led to the failure of several organs,” the department said.

The WHO said it believes the virus poses a “low” risk to the general population, in part because in the past, “A(H5) viruses… have not acquired the ability to sustain transmission between humans.”

However, the global health body claimed that human infections with an influenza A virus or cases of human exposure to such a viral outbreak in animals make “necessary” “enhanced surveillance in potentially exposed human populations.”

The WHO also said that in cases of “confirmed or suspected human infection caused by a novel influenza A virus with pandemic potential,” including the bird flu, the case’s “history of exposure to animals and/or travel” should be logged, “along with contact tracing.”

It is unclear how the Mexican man would have contracted the bird flu, in part because he was reported to have had no connection to farms or poultry.

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most highly published cardiologists in history, has pointed to gain-of-function research as a likely explanation for a “jump” of bird flu from animals to humans, alluding to the fact that it has long historically only been detected in animals. He called for a shutdown of U.S. gain-of-function labs and warned that animal culling and bird flu vaccines would only create “more resistant strains.”

Already, over four million chickens in Iowa are on the chopping block because of reported detection of bird flu among their flock, and it was recently announced that the U.S. government is close to an “agreement to fund a late-stage trial of Moderna’s mRNA bird flu vaccine.”

Dr. Joseph Mercola pointed out in 2022 that Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci have spent years funding research to “develop a bird flu pathogen capable of infecting humans,” as Alexis Baden-Mayer showed in an article published last year. Some of this gain-of-function research has taken place in U.S. Department of Defense-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

Mercola noted that Christian Westbrook (the “Ice Age Farmer”) detailed in one video Gates’ funding of Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka in Wisconsin to identify mutations in various bird flu strains that could have pandemic potential. Fauci has also funded Kawaoka’s work since 1990.

“In one experiment, Kawaoka mixed bird flu virus with the Spanish flu virus, resulting in a highly lethal respiratory virus with human transmission capability. Kawaoka has also played around with mixtures of H5N1 and the 2009 H1N1 (swine flu) virus, creating an airborne hybrid capable of completely evading the human immune system, effectively rendering humans defenseless against it,” explained Dr. Mercola.

Remarkably, the scientist Dr. Michael Gregor, a vegan who once once testified on behalf of Oprah Winfrey in her “meat defamation” trial, has repeatedly claimed that chicken farms will trigger an apocalyptic virus that will threaten half of humankind. In 2006, he published a book called Bird Flu: A Virus of Our Own Hatching, in which he says that “leading public health authorities now predict as inevitable a pandemic of influenza, triggered by bird flu and expected to lead to millions of deaths around the globe.”

Accordingly, Westbrook “suspects a weaponized bird flu may be released to usher in The Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution, which include the elimination of traditional farming and meat consumption in favor of patented, lab-created ‘foods,’” Dr. Mercola noted. In Westbrook’s words, this would be a “a controlled demolition of the protein supply.”

