WHO director Tedros attacks Bishop Schneider for ‘demonizing’ Muslim migrants: ‘Fear is not faith’

‘A faith confident in its own truth does not tremble before the stranger at the door; it opens it,’ leftist Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a scathing response to Bishop Athanasius Schneider.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the leftist director-general of the globalist World Health Organization (WHO), sharply criticized a 2025 clip of Bishop Athanasius Schneider in which the prelate called out the “invasion” of Islamic migrants into Europe as destroying its Christian heritage.

In a July 1 X post responding to the resurfaced 2025 clip of Bishop Schneider, Tedros, a highly controversial, pro-abortion figure, defended Muslim migrants as “families fleeing war, hunger, and despair,” and cited Our Lord’s words about welcoming the stranger. In his 2025 remarks, while noting the mass influx of Muslim migrants into Europe, the bishop stressed that many of these people are not refugees and that the “mass Islamization” of Europe is part of a plot by the “powerful,” which appears to be a reference to organizations like the WHO, to destroy Christianity in Europe.

I read these words with a heavy heart. When we call human beings “invaders,” we strip them of their faces, their names, their stories, and history teaches us where that road leads.

The people arriving on Europe’s shores are not an army. They are families fleeing war, hunger, and… https://t.co/92Jy5bn4TK — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 1, 2026

“I read these words with a heavy heart. When we call human beings ‘invaders,’ we strip them of their faces, their names, their stories, and history teaches us where that road leads,” Tedros wrote. “The people arriving on Europe’s shores are not an army. They are families fleeing war, hunger, and despair. Among them are Christians and Muslims alike, mothers carrying children, young people who buried their dreams to survive.”

“To reduce them to a plot against a continent is to deny both the evidence and their humanity. Europe’s Christian heritage is not defended by fear. It is defended by living it,” he added. “‘I was a stranger and you welcomed me’ is not a political slogan; it is the Gospel itself. A faith confident in its own truth does not tremble before the stranger at the door; it opens it.”

Tedros continued, “there is a difference between managing migration and demonising migrants. The first is policy; the second is a wound to our shared humanity. I will keep saying it: compassion is not weakness, and fear is not faith.”

READ: Africa, Middle Eastern countries call out WHO director Tedros for promoting abortion activist group

While Catholic social teaching affirms that immigrants should be treated with dignity and respect, it also notes that a country has a right to secure its borders. In the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB’s) “Catholic Social Teaching on Immigration and the Movement of Peoples,” the conference outlines that countries are under no obligation to accept all who wish to enter.

Bishop Schneider’s remarks echoed this teaching and emphasized the need to secure its borders against the forced “Islamization” orchestrated by global powers to erase Europe’s Christian heritage.

“There are no refugees—no—this is an invasion of the maximum Islamization of Europe, that has already had 50–60 years in Europe, but now it is being done en masse,” the bishop said. “It is really evident, and therefore this is our global political agenda: to destroy Europe culturally and religiously—to destroy Christianity in Europe with the help of the maximum Islamic population.”

Notably, Bishop Schneider did not refer to each Islamic immigrant as an “invader” as Tedros suggested, and the prelate even appeared to suggest that these migrants are only “pawns” in a scheme by powerful globalists who are attempting to destroy Europe’s Christian identity.

READ: Pope Leo praises migrants to Europe days after gruesome Belfast attack

Several other Catholic clerics have echoed Bishop Schneider’s comments about immigration. In 2017, Cardinal Robert Sarah, in remarks at Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University in Poland, called out the “outside forces” who try to impose themselves on Poland and other European nations without assimilating.

“In what manner is it possible to remove the rights of the nation to distinguish between a political or religious refugee, who must flee from his homeland, and the economic migrant, who wants to change his address without adapting himself, identifying with, and accepting the culture of the country in which he will live?” Cardinal Sarah asked.

The Guinean cardinal also underscored the importance of rebuilding nations that have suffered from war and other injustices without uprooting the people of other countries and called out those who “exploit the word of God” to justify the promotion of multiculturalism.

“I say again that we must work together to rebuild the nations that have fallen victim to war, corruption, and injustice, but this does not mean encouraging the uprooting of peoples and the destruction of nations,” he said. “Some people exploit the Word of God to justify the promotion of multiculturalism and gladly take advantage of the excuse of hospitality to justify the admission of immigrants.”

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