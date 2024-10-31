WHO director Tedros calls for ‘more aggressive’ action against COVID shot critics

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that the medical establishment must ‘be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers’ and decried that ‘more than 14 million children in 2022 did not receive a single dose of vaccine.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The public health establishment needs to be even more “aggressive” against vaccine critics than it already is, the leader of the embattled World Health Organization (WHO) declared in recent remarks.

During a recent speech, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus decried that “more than 14 million children in 2022 did not receive a single dose of vaccine,” and while work with international organizations like UNICEF hopes to reduce that number, a “serious challenge” remains.

“I think we need to strategize to really push back, because vaccines work, vaccines effect adults, and we have science, evidence on our side,” Tedros said. “I think it’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers. They used COVID as an opportunity and all the havoc they are creating.”

NEW – WHO’s Tedros: “It’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers. They used Covid as an opportunity and all the havoc they are creating.”pic.twitter.com/nXEnIAACfB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 31, 2024



Earlier this month, the WHO announced a partnership with China-linked video platform TikTok to train social media influencers to promote official narratives on public health and push back on so-called “misinformation.”

As with most similar declarations from top health officials, Tedros gives little consideration to vaccine supporters’ share of the blame for perpetuating distrust with bad evidence, exaggerated claims, and hostility to dissent. In fact, a large body of evidence has linked significant risks to the COVID shots, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 37,966 deaths, 218,241 hospitalizations, 21,952 heart attacks, and 28,641 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of October 4, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID shots, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 jabs and offered several theories for a causal link.

Long known for a similar left-wing bias to that of the United Nations, the WHO has faced additional criticism since COVID-19’s outbreak in 2020 for, among other offenses, opposing bans on travel from China that could have limited the reach of COVID, for legitimizing the false claims coming out of the Chinese government that initially downplayed the gravity of the situation and covered up the Communist regime’s mishandling of it, and for favoring the lockdown and mandate policies that exacerbated harm while curtailing basic freedoms and failing to improve health outcomes.

