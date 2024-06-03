WHO director Tedros: ‘It’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers’

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the Bill Gates-funded World Health Organization declared ‘we need to strategize to really push back’ against so-called ‘anti-vaxxers.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared “it’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers.”

During a talk titled “Celebrating 50 years of immunization progress,” Ghebreyesus said: “You know the serious challenge that’s posed by anti-vaxxers, and I think we need to strategize to really push back.”

READ: Japan’s most senior cancer doctor: COVID shots are ‘essentially murder’

“I think it’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers,” he stated. “I think they used COVID as an opportunity, and you know all the havoc they are creating.”

The WHO has previously attacked people opposed to the dangerous, ineffective, and abortion-tainted COVID shots, baselessly smearing critics of the experimental injections as a “major killing force” and attempting to link them to the “far right.”

The WHO and Ghebreyesus completely disregard overwhelming evidence that the experimental COVID injections have caused millions of deaths and serious injuries and the dramatic recent pronouncement from a former Japanese government minister apologizing for such deaths.

In his talk, Ghebreyesus addressed the supposed achievements of vaccines in general and childhood vaccination in particular, failing to mention the role of improved nutrition and sanitation in reducing child and maternal mortality.

“More than 14 million children in 2022 did not receive a single dose of vaccine; working together with partners like GAVI [the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization] and UNICEF, we aim to halve that number by 2030,” the WHO chief said.

Ghebreyesus praised GAVI’s role “in supporting access to vaccines around the world” and called on people to donate to its “replenishment letter” program. Both GAVI and the WHO receive hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the Gates Foundation every year.

READ: Gates-funded Gavi takes aim at memes, calls them ‘disinformation super-spreaders’

Prominent critics of Big Pharma and the medical establishment, such as eminent cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, have stated that surging rates of autism and gender confusion in children may be connected to over-vaccination in early childhood years.

READ:

‘So many have died’: Former Japanese minister apologizes for COVID jab-linked deaths



‘Autism epidemic is real and overvaccination is its cause’: A conversation with Mark Blaxill

Dr. McCullough: ‘Hyper-vaccination’ of children likely behind rise in autism, transgenderism

New study finds autism linked to fetal-contaminated vaccines

Did the CDC manipulate data to cover up a link between MMR vaccines and autism?

24 Republican governors tell Biden they will resist ‘unconstitutional’ WHO pandemic treaty

Share











